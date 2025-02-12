Surf on the horizon for London — The Wave Partners with Endless Surf to develop London site

The Wave has taken a big step forward in its plans to bring a slice of the ocean to London, with the appointment of Endless Surf as its technology partner. The £50m+ project for the state-of-the-art inland surfing destination in north London, would transform around 100 acres of land in Lee Valley Regional Park.

This will be The Wave’s second destination and builds on the success of its groundbreaking surf park in Bristol. The project, which has been in development for a number of years, will make London the first capital city in the world to feature a surf park.

The project will progress using Endless Surf’s technology and construction solutions, which will help to overcome challenging site conditions. Public consultation on the revised plans for the site at Lee Valley Leisure Complex in Edmonton, in the London Borough of Enfield, is due to take place in March and the team aims to submit a planning application in the spring.

Hazel Geary, CEO of The Wave, comments:

“London has long been in our sights, as part of our mission to share the health benefits of water and waves with people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. We have been working closely with Lee Valley Regional Park Authority to progress plans for this incredible, but underused, land in the London Borough of Enfield. London is one of the world’s most dynamic and influential cities – and with its diverse population, strong sports culture, and high volume of visitors, it is the perfect location for an inland surfing experience.

“We are incredibly excited to work with the Endless Surf team on our next inland surf destination. Having watched the success of their first surf park launch in Munich, we can’t wait to deploy their innovative technology to bring perfect waves for all to North London. As a pioneer in the surf park sector, we have always chosen to be technology agnostic, as realise that different developments have different requirements and restraints. We partnered with Wavegarden to open the world’s first Wavegarden Cove in 2019 at our Bristol site, which has been a great commercial success. Now we are delighted to be working with Endless Surf, as the right tech partner for our London project.”

“This site is in many ways a hidden oasis and we want to open it up for the community. As we did in Bristol, we will develop it in a way that increases biodiversity, enhances the green space and helps people access it. Endless Surf’s attractive organic shape, with uninterrupted views across the wave pool, and hidden wave generation technology, fits well with our design approach of working in harmony with nature.”

Combining The Wave’s expertise in surf destination development and operations, with Endless Surf’s powerful, customizable wave pool technology, this project will deliver a consistent, year-round surf destination. It will allow seasoned surfers, newcomers, and spectators the opportunity to experience high-quality waves and an urban beach experience all within the Greater London area.

This project is the latest in a series of announcements for Endless Surf, following its global debut at o2 SURFTOWN MUC last year. It is set to be the second and largest Endless Surf lagoon in Europe. The Wave London will feature ES48 technology: Endless Surf’s flagship model that uses forty-eight pneumatic caissons to generate waves for all skill levels and surf styles across four simultaneous zones. With the ability to precisely customise wave heights, speeds, angles, operating modes, and more, the ES48 will produce waves of up to 15-seconds in Split Peak and 26-seconds in Single Peak configuration.

Paul Chutter, President at Endless Surf, said:

“We’re proud to work alongside The Wave to bring Endless Surf waves to the exciting global metropolis that is London. There is no better place to showcase all that our flagship model has to offer, whether you’re a novice or a pro.

“In addition to our unique wave engineering, we’ve intentionally designed our lagoon to overcome some of the challenging site conditions that surf park developers often face. It is great to see these cost-saving solutions in action at sites around the world.

“For us this partnership is the perfect fit. The Wave has already demonstrated its ability to create a thriving surf destination, and we’re thrilled to help create what will be a landmark project for the entire surf industry.”