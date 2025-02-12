OABA secures discounted rate for Ridebooks online database

OABA has secured a discounted rate for the RIDEBOOKS online database as a member benefit. This equips larger groups and shows with an interactive database of critical safety information, including NDTs, Manuals, and Bulletins. Dozens of carnival operators, state inspection agencies, and third-party inspectors already utilize RIDEBOOKS to make our industry as safe as possible.

OABA members have full access for $99/year, about a 33% discount from standard rates. Carnivals can access up to 75% in savings for multiple users through group discounted rates by contacting us at [email protected] .

Through the efforts of Tim Kwiatkowski of OABA and Avery Wheelock, the new owner of RIDEBOOKS, we believe the platform will become the primary tool used for information exchange within the Amusement device industry, and we welcome you to join us!

Scan the QR code below to view a demonstration of the RIDEBOOKS platform.