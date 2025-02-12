Will Morey reappointed to U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board for third term

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers, an iconic family-owned amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey is proud to announce that it’s President and CEO, Will Morey, has been reappointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB) for a third term. This prestigious appointment spans two administrations, highlighting Mr. Morey’s longstanding commitment to promoting and advancing the travel and tourism industry at the national level.

The TTAB serves as the official advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce, providing expert guidance on policies and programs that impact the U.S. travel and tourism industry. The Board’s mission is to advise on critical issues including travel facilitation, visa policies, infrastructure development, aviation security, and sustainable tourism. Under the Visit America Act, the TTAB is now a congressionally mandated federal advisory board, further amplifying its role in shaping the industry’s future.

“Congratulations to Will Morey on his well-earned reappointment to the Department of Commerce’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. His extensive experience and leadership in the travel and tourism industry, especially through Morey Piers, will be invaluable in shaping policies that support and grow this vital sector. We are excited for his continued impact on the future of tourism at the national level.”

— Tom Bracken, President and CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

Morey’s experience in the tourism industry makes him a valuable addition to the TTAB. As a previous Chairman of the Board of Directors of IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions), as well as service on other IAAPA Committees (Government Relations and Audit), he has decades of experience at both the Micro and Macro levels of the Amusement and Tourism industries.Bottom of Form

“On behalf of IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, I would like to congratulate Will Morey, President and CEO of Morey’s Piers, on his reappointment to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB). As Past Chair of IAAPA’s Board of Directors, he brings the relevant knowledge, experience, and connections within the industry to represent the voice of the attractions industry. Additionally, through his active engagement with public and private sector travel and tourism organizations at the local, state, and national levels, Mr. Morey ensures the needs of locally owned and operated attractions across the country are effectively represented.”

— Jacob Wahl, President and CEO, IAAPA