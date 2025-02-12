International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) launches economic impact study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 Economic Impact Study. This comprehensive study aims to provide valuable insights into the economic and fiscal contributions of fairs to their host communities.

Data Collection Now Open

All fairs in the United States are now strongly encouraged to participate by completing the simple form on the IAFE website at absolutely no cost, regardless of size, attendance, or even IAFE membership status.

“The more fairs that participate, the better and more meaningful the tool will be. We are aiming for a 70% response rate to ensure the most accurate information possible in the final report,” emphasized David Grindle, CAE, President & CEO of IAFE.

The form asks simple questions, including both fair and non-fair attendance and revenue, public sector support, sales tax rate, and lodging tax rate.

Process Overview

Data collection is the first step in the development. The second step, data analysis and compilation, will be conducted by Johnson Consulting, the firm hired by the IAFE to complete the study. The third and final step is to create the final report, which will be made available for free to IAFE members in early summer 2025.

Add-On Option

Johnson Consulting has contracted with the IAFE to provide members with an individualized economic impact study at the low rate of $1,500 by request only. This is the only cost associated with the study and is completely optional. If a fair wishes to participate in this add-on option, they must indicate as such when completing the data collection form. Johnson Consulting will contact them with further instructions.

Key Points

IAFE does NOT have access to the submitted data. Johnson Consulting will analyze and compile the data.

Participation is FREE for both members and non-members of the IAFE

Limited participation to United States fairs only IAFE members are encouraged to participate in the Economic Impact Study and stay up-to-date with the latest information, including frequently asked questions, links to materials, and more by visiting www.fairsandexpos.com/economic-impact.

In addition to the IAFE, this is done with the support of Eastern States Exposition (The Big E), MA; Iowa State Fair; and the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA).