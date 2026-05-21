Dorney Park helps deliver smiles through donation of approximately 5,000 Squishmallows

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom recently partnered with Emily’s Hug Mee Drive and HeroBuds Lehigh Valley to donate approximately 5,000 Squishmallows that will help support local children throughout the region.

Following the donation, the team from SERVPRO of Easton, Bethlehem and Whitehall assisted with the large-scale pickup and transportation effort and will securely store the donated items until the organizations are ready for distribution throughout the community.

The donation will help provide comfort items to children facing medical challenges and families in need throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

The initiative reflects Dorney Park’s continued commitment to supporting the local community through charitable partnerships, outreach efforts and family-focused initiatives throughout the season.

As the park prepares for the opening of Wildwater Kingdom on Saturday, May 23, Dorney Park continues to build on a season centered around family fun, community connection and memorable experiences for guests of all ages.