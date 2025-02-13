Gardaland unveils a sneak peek at world exclusive Animal Treasure Island

Animal Treasure Island will not be a simple attraction, but an entire ‘island’ of adventure, designed to offer a unique experience that creates a deep bond between visitors and the characters that inhabit it. Each character (through its original characteristics, values and personal behaviour) will allow visitors to connect emotionally, identify with and become attached to it.

The teaser released by Gardaland introduces a few clues, small but intriguing, that stimulate curiosity and mystery about Animal Treasure Island, the new Intellectual Property (IP) that the Group – Merlin Entertainments – has decided to present as a world premiere at Gardaland, and which will mark the Resort’s 50th anniversary year.

“Animal Treasure Island will be an experience that captivates all visitors, from the most loyal to those on their first visit, bringing to life engaging allegorical stories” explains Luisa Forestali, Head of Marketing Gardaland. “The characters are introduced in the teaser in a subtle way, through images and sounds. While retaining their animal characteristics, in the story underlying the experience, the characters will display values and behaviours that allow visitors to easily connect with each of them, and relate to their personalities. Just like in everyday life, when you become attached to a person or place with which you feel a special connection, which goes well beyond the single experience,’ Luisa Forestali discloses, revealing further details about the project.

In the opening sequence, there are a compass, a paw anda feline tail adorned with a distinctive metal ring. This is followed by a map that unfurls to invite everyone on an imminent journey in search of something mysterious. The atmosphere is heightened when a dagger suddenly appears on the screen to mark the exact spot on an island, adding to the narrative tension.

Next, a bionic limb forcefully grasps a gold coin, which it then throws into the air with a decisive gesture as if to launch a challenge. The new Gardaland logo is visible on the coin, creating a clear link with the resort identity. The coin has multiple meanings: it represents not only gold as a precious treasure, but also the colour traditionally chosen to celebrate events marking half a century, such as the Park’s 50th anniversary.

At the end, a feline scratch and a meow interrupt the silence, leaving the viewer in suspense, impatient to discover who is hiding behind these mysterious clues.

Animal Treasure Island will be a world exclusive, available for the first time at Gardaland from April!