Terror Vault returns to the San Francisco Mint with “Slashed”

SAN FRANCISCO — Following multiple sold-out seasons and national recognition, the award-winning Terror Vault returns to the historic San Francisco Mint this October with its most ambitious chapter yet: SLASHED, a brutal new immersive horror experience and a blood-soaked love letter to the outrageous slasher films of the 1980s, taking over the San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) beginning Thursday, October 1 and running through Sunday, November 1, 2026. Tickets range in price from $60–$80 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. Each timed entry accommodates groups of up to 12 people, with slots available every 15 minutes. Guests must be 18+ with valid I.D. to enter.



Inspired by the era of masked killers, final girls, and wildly inventive death scenes, SLASHED drops guests into the real-time investigation of the infamous Shellville murders. When Petra Sterling, host of the hit true-crime podcast Hellville, mysteriously disappears while researching a new wave of killings tied to the long-abandoned Fear Clinic, her assistant Tina recruits a group of brave volunteers to help finish the investigation. Armed with Petra’s clues, guests must venture into the sealed town of Shellville, confront the supernatural killer Darren Grieves, and recover the missing components of the mysterious Fear Engine before the murders spread beyond the town’s borders. Along the way they’ll encounter the restless victims of Darren’s original killing spree, survive terrifying set pieces inspired by classic 80s slashers, and decide just how much they’re willing to risk to stop the nightmare. In Hellville, fear feeds the killer… and this time, you’re in the story.



“There’s something deeply satisfying about a great slasher movie—they’re outrageous, terrifying, funny, and endlessly inventive,” said Terror Vault co-founder Joshua Grannell (aka Peaches Christ). “With SLASHED, we’ve created our own twisted valentine to the gloriously over-the-top horror films of the 1980s, where audiences don’t just watch the nightmare unfold—they become part of it. It’s bloodier and more immersive than anything we’ve done before, and we can’t wait to unleash it this Halloween season.”



“The slasher films of the 1980s had such a distinct visual language, and we wanted audiences to feel like they’ve stepped right into one of those movies,” adds Terror Vault co-founder David Flower. “From the costumes and props to the set design, music, and even the smallest details, we’ve packed SLASHED with loving nods to that era. Whether you’re a lifelong horror fan or discovering these films for the first time, there are Easter eggs and references around every corner that celebrate the decade that defined the slasher genre.”