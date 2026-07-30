Six Flags Over Georgia launches 2027 Season Passes at lowest price of the year

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia, metro Atlanta’s premier theme park, today announced the launch of its 2027 Season Passes and Memberships. Guests who purchase now receive immediate access for the remainder of the 2026 season and all of 2027 – up to 17 months of thrills, family entertainment, seasonal events and exclusive passholder benefits.

Available now at the lowest price guests will see through 2027, Season Passes unlock access to signature events, such as this fall’s Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS, the return of Holiday in the Park and Six Flags Over Georgia’s highly anticipated 60th anniversary celebration in 2027.

“There’s never been a better time for guests to secure a full season of thrills, entertainment and unforgettable family memories,” said park president Richard Pretlow. “With immediate access to our biggest events, valuable passholder benefits and our historic 60th anniversary celebration on the horizon, a 2027 Season Pass delivers incredible value for families.”

In 2027, Six Flags Over Georgia will celebrate its diamond anniversary with a yearlong lineup of special events and experiences honoring sixty years of thrills, memories and innovation. Guests can look forward to exciting announcements in the months ahead as the park unveils plans for its landmark 60th anniversary celebration.