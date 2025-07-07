Longhua District and Max-Matching Entertainments, supported by RWS Global forge strategic partnership to develop international IP-themed entertainment complex

SHANGHAI — On July 1, the Longhua District Key Area Construction Center and Max-Matching Entertainments proudly announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement to collaboratively develop an international IP-themed entertainment complex in Longhua District, Shenzhen. This pivotal announcement was made at the IAAPA Expo Asia, highlighting the transformative potential of this partnership for China’s themed entertainment and cultural tourism sectors.

The upcoming project will be located in Dalang Fashion Town, a vibrant area within Longhua District. The complex will house themed FECs, themed hotels, themed F&B and retails, and themed shows, including brand-new themed projects debuting for the first time in China. As a strategic partner of Max-Matching Entertainments, RWS Global will create, produce and execute IP-themed shows and musicals for the project. This development signifies the third major international IP-themed attraction project by Max-Matching Entertainments in China. As a central hub within Shenzhen, Longhua District offers substantial geographical advantages, while Dalang Fashion Town is renowned for its unique cultural heritage. This initiative represents a significant move by the Longhua District to enhance the integration of the fashion and cultural tourism industries, aiming to create a culturally distinctive cluster within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area that appeals to a wide range of audiences connecting a population of over 87 million, including young consumers and families.

Speaking at IAAPA Expo Asia, Mr. Owen Zhao, President of Max-Matching Entertainments, shared, “Shenzhen has emerged as a leading city in China’s burgeoning young consumer market, and its swift collaboration with the Longhua District government to advance this project is a powerful indication of the government’s commitment to international intellectual property initiatives. This endeavour underscores our confidence in Shenzhen’s dynamic consumer base and the broader South China market. As a pivotal city within the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen offers a diverse range of themed entertainment experiences. The introduction of premier international IP projects will not only enrich the cultural and tourism landscape of the Greater Bay Area but also elevate the global profile of its cultural offerings. With the unwavering support of the Longhua District government, we are confident that Dalang Fashion Town will embody a vibrant industrial spirit and provide exceptional experiential content. We hold a strong optimism for the cultural and tourism development prospects of both Longhua District and Dalang Fashion Town”.

Mr. Zhang Shicong, Deputy Director of the Longhua District Key Area Construction Center remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with Max-Matching Entertainments on this impactful project, which marks a significant footprint in our efforts to bring premium international IP projects to Longhua. The collaboration is set to enhance the fashion, cultural and tourism dynamics of Longhua District while also driving economic growth in the region. We eagerly anticipate the positive influence this project will bring to Longhua in developing the internationally appealing fashion and cultural tourism destinations.”