Six Flags Great Adventure welcomes baby giraffe and new veterinarian

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari is celebrating two exciting new arrivals this summer: a newborn giraffe calf and the newest member of its animal care team.

A three-week-old female giraffe named Mbi (pronounced em-bee), born to mom Embu, is thriving behind the scenes. Guests can look forward to seeing the young calf on the safari in the coming weeks as she grows and begins to explore her environment.

Joining the veterinary team is Dr. Erica Jackson, DVM, a Toms River native who began working at the safari during summers in college. After earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University, she has returned to the park full-time.

“I’ve loved animals since I was three and always dreamed of working here,” said Dr. Jackson. “Now, I get to help care for some of the most incredible species alongside an amazing team.”

Dr. Jackson has a special passion for working with elephants and credits mentors Dr. William Rives and Dr. Ken Keiffer, both tenured vets at Wild Safari, for guiding her career in exotic animal medicine. She also completed training at the San Diego Zoo and brings both experience and heart to her new role. Guests may spot her throughout the safari, where she helps care for more than 1,200 animals.