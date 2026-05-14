Six Flags Fiesta Texas launches daily operations, expands summer hours and debuts nightly drone spectacular

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas begins daily operations today, inviting guests to experience more thrills, entertainment and summer fun.

From June 15 through Aug. 9, the park will extend hours, remaining open until 9 p.m. each evening, giving guests more time to enjoy rides, attractions and entertainment day and night.

As part of the summer lineup, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will debut FiestaLuz, a new nightly drone spectacular featuring more than 175 illuminated drones. The show will evolve over the season, first highlighting the park’s themed areas and attractions, then shifting after July 4 to celebrate its history and future, offering previews of the park’s 35th anniversary season in 2027, including a new signature attraction to be announced at FT92 on May 30.

Seasonal events throughout the summer include:

Roller Coaster Rodeo, June 5–7

Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S®, July 3–4, featuring 360-degree fireworks, patriotic entertainment and extended park hours until 10 p.m. on July 3 and 11 p.m. on July 4

On May 30, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host FT92: Under the Blue Moon, where park leadership will announce the next phase of investment, including a new attraction, dining experiences and expanded seasonal event offerings.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is also promoting a limited-time Memorial Day Sale with savings of up to 50% on tickets, passes and more. The offer ends May 25.