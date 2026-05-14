New look: Pleasure Beach Resort release 10 images showing new rides development ahead of opening

With under two weeks until Pleasure Beach Resort launches its record-breaking new ride, the park has shared fresh updates – including an exclusive look at the final stage of construction, taking shape on site.

Aviktas will swing into action on Thursday May 21, launching its riders 138 feet into the air at angles of up to 120 degrees. Its size marks it as the largest of its kind in the UK – almost double the height of the current tallest.

The update comes as part of a wave of reveals from the park. Pleasure Beach has also released the official Aviktas soundtrack on streaming platforms, composed by Glenn Robertson – the international musician behind the scores for ICON, Launch Pad and the Big One.

Since its construction began, the site has been shielded from public view, behind fencing and hoarding. The newly released images offer a rare glimpse of the rides’ developed looks and theming, a preview of what to expect on its opening day.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “This isn’t just a new ride for Pleasure Beach, it’s a completely unique experience to UK theme parks as a whole. We have a history of going big and this certainly is no exception.

“We’re in the final stages now. The finishing touches are being added and we’re making sure everything is ready for its opening on the 21st.”

The site was previously home to the Bowladrome, an arcade and entertainment venue that stood from the 1960s, until its demolition in March 2025. The area has since undergone a dramatic transformation, with four of the ride’s 16 tonne legs erected in November 2025 and its first swing taking place earlier this year.