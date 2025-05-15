Sesame Place Philadelphia splashes into summer with 45th Birthday Beach Bash, water attractions, and fireworks

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sesame Place Philadelphia is celebrating its 45th birthday this spring and summer! The park is kicking off the un-official start to summer with sunny, splashy fun beginning Saturday, May 24! Select water attractions will open for the 2025 season, and weekend festivities include:

The ALL-NEW 45 th Birthday Beach Bash is full of sun-sational birthday fun with the Furry Friends Beach Bash Dance Party, a new seashell-themed scavenger hunt, and photos with everybody’s favorite furry friends in their summertime outfits! This limited-time event takes place only on May 24 and 25.

is full of sun-sational birthday fun with the Furry Friends Beach Bash Dance Party, a new seashell-themed scavenger hunt, and photos with everybody’s favorite furry friends in their summertime outfits! This limited-time event takes place only on May 24 and 25. The Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on May 24 and 25features a Patriotic Dine with Elmo & Friends dressed in their star-spangled best! To close out the weekend, guests can watch as the “ C…is for Celebrate!” Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks light up the sky exclusively on Sunday, May 25, at 9pm. Prior to the fireworks display, guests can enjoy the ultimate dessert experience with the option of Sweet Treats packages. Dine and Sweet Treats packages require park admission, reservations, and additional fees.

on May 24 and 25features a dressed in their star-spangled best! To close out the weekend, guests can watch as the “ light up the sky exclusively on Sunday, May 25, at 9pm. Prior to the fireworks display, guests can enjoy the ultimate dessert experience with the option of Sweet Treats packages. Dine and Sweet Treats packages require park admission, reservations, and additional fees. An exclusive Season Pass Member giveaway of birthday-themed drawstring backpacks, only on Saturday, May 24 from 10am to 1pm.

Highlights of Sesame Summer Splash, beginning on June 20 – the first official day of summer, include:

Sesame Place Summer Nights: Fridays & Saturdays, beginning June 20

Extended hours return Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer! Guests can enjoy their evenings with extra time to splash in Big Bird’s Beach, a DJ Dance Party, and an encore of the Sesame Street Birthday Parade.

Blippi Meet & Greets: Saturday, June 21 & Sunday, June 22

Popular children’s performer Blippi returns for a weekend of fun Meet & Greets!

Elmo’s Pirate Weekend: Saturday, June 28 & Sunday, June 29

A swashbuckling pirate adventure awaits with fan-favorite show “Elmo and the Bookaneers,” a treasure hunt, and photos with everyone’s Sesame Street friends in their pirate garb!

July 4th Fest: Friday, July 4 – Sunday, July 6

To celebrate America’s birthday, Elmo will be available for photos in his patriotic attire, and only on Friday, July 4, the spectacular “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks will light up the sky!

Tango’s Gotcha Day Celebration: Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 13

Guests can celebrate all things Tango with a fun-filled scavenger hunt, Meet & Greets, and more!

45th Birthday Bash: Wednesday, July 30

Sesame Place is celebrating its 45th Birthday all spring and summer, with an extra special birthday bash on the anniversary of its opening in 1980, including dazzling fireworks! Even more furry birthday fun throughout July will be announced soon – and in the meantime, guests can enjoy energetic entertainment, specialty snacks, and more birthday fun!

Snuffy’s Birthday Celebration: Monday, August 18 – Thursday, August 21

Guests are invited to celebrate Aloysius Snuffleupagus on his big day! Guests can take photos during exclusive Meet & Greets with Snuffy and more!

Back to School Bash: Monday, August 25 – Friday, August 29

Before the summer ends, the park will host a week of back-to-school fun, featuring Honker’s Super Fun Science Show and the Back to School Bash Dine with Elmo & Friends! Dine require park admission, reservation, and additional fee.

Labor Day Celebration: Saturday, August 30 & Sunday, August 31

Elmo will be available for photos in his patriotic attire! Exclusively on Sunday, August 31, the “C…is for Celebrate!” Labor Day Fireworks display will close out Sesame Summer Splash.