Summer is here! Aquatica announces all-new AquaGlow – the ultimate neon nighttime swim party experience – debuting this summer

SAN ANTONIO — Aquatica San Antonio, Texas’s best waterpark, is the ideal summertime destination, offering both fun and relaxation. From exhilarating daytime fan-favorite attractions to the nighttime excitement of the ALL-NEW AquaGlow, an electrifying nighttime swim party that transforms the entire park into a vibrant neon escape, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from sunup to sundown. Starting Friday, May 23, Aquatica kicks off daily operations, welcoming families and thrill-seekers to enjoy their favorite slides, lazy rivers and splash zones just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The best way to experience all the summer fun is by taking advantage of the Memorial Day Sale that starts today – buy a SeaWorld Pass for as low as $99 and get Aquatica for FREE!

New for 2025 – AquaGlow

Introducing AquaGlow – an all-new after-dark event debuting June 6 and running throughout the summer on Friday and Saturday nights. Under the starlit sky, guests will be immersed in an ocean of vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms during this high-energy nighttime celebration that transforms the park into a vibrant, glowing oasis of lights, music and non-stop fun. From serene strolls to energetic dance parties, AquaGlow delivers a full-sensory adventure for guests of all ages. Party-goers will experience the park in a whole new light with enhanced glowing and illuminated elements:

Dazzling Light Tunnel – Guests can float down Loggerhead Lane beneath a canopy of sparkling lights that dazzle the senses and make every moment photo-worthy.

– Guests can float down Loggerhead Lane beneath a canopy of sparkling lights that dazzle the senses and make every moment photo-worthy. Glowing Tree Trail – Wander through an illuminated forest of neon trees that guide guests through a colorful wonderland of pathways.

– Wander through an illuminated forest of neon trees that guide guests through a colorful wonderland of pathways. Foam Party Frenzy – Dance the night away in a sea of suds! This epic foam party features pulsing beats, kaleidoscopic lighting and foam-filled fun that will have everyone on their feet.

– Dance the night away in a sea of suds! This epic foam party features pulsing beats, kaleidoscopic lighting and foam-filled fun that will have everyone on their feet. Adrenaline levels will be taken to new heights as guests take nighttime rides on Tonga Twister, Stingray Falls, Riptide Racer and more while being immersed in a prism of colorful lights and surrounded by heart-pumping music around the park.

“We’re excited to unveil AquaGlow—an all-new, high-energy nighttime experience that’s truly one-of-a-kind,” said David Skelton, Vice President of Aquatica San Antonio. “When the sun goes down, Aquatica takes on a whole new illuminated party vibe, and AquaGlow is a unique way to enjoy summer fun in a never-before-seen way in San Antonio.”

Tickets are now on sale for this separately ticketed event, designed to offer an enhanced experience with limited capacity to reduce wait times and ensure an unforgettable evening for all guests. Tickets are $29.99 for general admission, and Pass Members get a special admission price of only $24.99. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.AquaticaSanAntonio.com

Summer Fun in the Sun at Aquatica

No summer is complete without visiting Aquatica. Known for its resort-like atmosphere, Aquatica has relaxing pools scattered throughout the park and plenty of shaded cabanas and loungers for guests to decompress and unwind. Thrill seekers can enjoy intense waterslides including Riptide Race, a dueling racer where guests can compete against each other to the finish line; Ihu’s Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas; and Tonga Twister, a colorful 400-foot exciting water slide in which guests can experience a light show and music. Kids and kids at heart can cool down at Tikitapu Splash, a towering rain fortress with over 100 kid-friendly water elements including three giant dumping buckets, four exciting water slides and an array of geysers, water cannons and waterspouts.

Those looking for animal encounters can take a ride on the park’s signature attraction, Stingray Falls, a family raft ride that sends riders through an underwater grotto where thrill seekers go face-to-fin with stingrays and tropical fish. Then guests can dive even deeper into these fascinating animals at KeRe Reef where they can get in the water and swim with stingrays and tropical fish during the one-of-a-kind Stingray Encounter. With its diverse array of attractions, Aquatica San Antonio promises an unforgettable waterpark experience for friends and family all summer long.

Ultimate Summer Savings During the Memorial Day Sale

Heading into summer, SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio are giving guests more reasons than ever to become a Pass Member during the Memorial Day Sale. Starting as low as $99, guests can get a Season or Annual Pass to SeaWorld and get Aquatica for FREE. Pass members get unbeatable benefits including free parking, invitations to exclusive special events, giveaways and discounts on merchandise and food. This is a limited-time offer, so guests should take advantage of these amazing deals before regular prices return. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com