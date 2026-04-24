Aquatica Orlando’s AquaGlow returns with all-new nighttime slide experiences and electrifying entertainment

Get ready to light up your summer nights as Aquatica Orlando’s AquaGlow returns for its third year, reimagined with ALL-NEW experiences, enhanced entertainment and even more ways to glow. AquaGlow runs select nights from May 15 through September 26.

This limited-capacity, family-friendly nighttime event transforms the park into a vibrant neon escape where guests can ride, slide and splash under dazzling lights, all while enjoying shorter wait times and complimentary soft drinks throughout the night. This year for the first time guests can dive into the experience starting at 4 p.m., giving them time to soak up the sun and unwind before AquaGlow lights up the night.

ALL-NEW Electrifying Entertainment

Mini Rave Party: A family-friendly dance experience with interactive elements throughout the park

A family-friendly dance experience with interactive elements throughout the park Electric Tides Laser Show: A reimagined nighttime spectacular featuring NEW music synchronized to an updated vibrant laser effects

A reimagined nighttime spectacular featuring NEW music synchronized to an updated vibrant laser effects Riptide Ravers : Celebrating five years of Riptide Racer with a nighttime revamp with fresh music and lighting overlay

: Celebrating five years of Riptide Racer with a nighttime revamp with fresh music and lighting overlay Tassie’s Underwater Neon Twist: Now featuring an updated soundtrack for an even more energetic ride experience, while keeping the lava lamp-inspired look guests already love

Food & Beverage Highlights

Kookaburra Kitchen: Featured location for event-night bites

Glow-Exclusive Eats: Miso Bacon Cheeseburger, Mango Habanero BBQ Wings and Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Sweet Treats: AquaGlow cupcakes and a colorful Rainbow Cheesecake Cone

Ke’Rave Bar (a glow up of KeRe’s Bar): A transformed glow bar experience with a specialty drink menu

Complimentary soft drinks included with every ticket

Signature Glow Moments