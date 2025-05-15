WaveGarden has done it again: Unprecedented Waves arrive at Beyond The Club in São Paulo, with Gabriel Medina stoked on his first sessions

SAN SEBASTIAN — The world’s leading company, Wavegarden, redefines once again the limits of innovation in artificial waves for surfing. Its latest project at Beyond the Club, São Paulo, marks a turning point in the development of surf lagoons. With a powerful combination of cutting-edge engineering and a revolutionary technological approach, it has exceeded all expectations.

The key lies in the new bathymetry design and the 62-module Wavegarden Cove wave generator, the largest and most powerful of its kind ever built. This synergy results in a reef that generates the highest-quality waves to date: more powerful, longer rides (up to 30 seconds), bigger (up to 2 meters), new wave types, and greater versatility.

Now, let’s dive into the details of what we really like. What surprising things do these new waves bring?

Most notably, the new reef has proven beneficial for all types of waves. The new high-performance waves are powerful and characterized by a broad, natural face that offers a wide variety of lines. They maintain constant speed and shape until the end, finishing in a gentle bowl.

The barrel section is about nine seconds, potentially eleven for experienced tube riders. The barrels are wide and easy to ride for their size. They stay open, even in onshore conditions and sessions with over 200 waves per hour. While the accessible takeoff version will likely be a public favorite, pros clearly prefer the slab version with a somewhat challenging, direct drop into the barrel.

Aerial waves have also greatly benefited from the new reef with different ramps for boosting major airs with soft landings. There are different difficulty levels to suit various surfing abilities. New features include the double-section wave and the alley-oop section. Not to mention the new combinations: turns + aerial, turns + barrel, or barrel + aerial.

Similarly, the Malibu waves have improved. They are notable for their length and offer mellow rides of approximately 34 seconds at a consistent speed.

Another remarkable aspect of the new bathymetry is the spectacular behavior of the body of water when our most powerful waves are generated. It delivers between 200 and 250 premium-quality waves per hour with virtually no chop or currents.

This reef has taken a long time to develop (more than a year), and this installation marks its initial implementation. Moving forward, every Wavegarden facility will have this capability, and the existing facilities can be upgraded.

Beyond The Club: a game-changing private social, sports, and leisure club

Gabriel Medina, three-time world champion, Olympic medalist, and Beyond The Club business partner – tested the first waves at Beyond the Club, an unprecedented sports lifestyle club, spanning over 70,000 m2 and located adjacent to the iconic Transamerica Bridge and in close proximity to São Paulo’s city center.

“It just doesn’t get better than this,” said Medina after wrapping up his session. “I’m so proud to be part of this project and to be working with these people. Together, we can achieve so much.”

The central element of the club is the 28,000 m² surf lagoon surrounded by a sandy beach, offering a Wave Menu with more than 25 different wave types – from soft, rolling waves ideal for beginners to steep, barreling waves perfect for expert surfers to perform turns, aerials, and deep barrels with the lowest energy and water consumption in the market.

Members and guests can also enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, soccer fields, and high-tech simulators for skiing, snowboarding, golf, and motorsports, offering entertainment options that go far beyond surfing. The facility includes a 78-room hotel, nine restaurants offering diverse cuisines, a surf academy, a retail surf shop, a multi-sport club, courts for beach tennis, tennis, padel, and squash, a 2,000 m² gym, skate park designed by professional skater Bob Burnquist, spa, physiotherapy center, beauty salon, wine cellar, jazz bar, and a nightclub.

Although the full opening is scheduled for October, KSM Realty and Founder Oscar Segall is pleased with the results: “I envisioned Beyond The Club as a place with waves and a beach, sports, and leisure – designed for families who value well-being, connection, and the joy of creating unforgettable moments every day. It’s a space built on purpose, innovation, and the dream of transforming São Paulo into a lighter, more soulful, and more connected city.”

Project ambassador and two-time world champion Filipe Toledo summed it up: “I love the vision and feel projects like this are changing the sport for the better. While I see myself involved in events, coaching clinics, and other promotions, I think the waves and the technology we now have are shaping the future like never before.”

The Wavegarden technical team, along with engineers and specialists, continues to fine-tune the full menu of waves. Beyond Medina, other top Brazilian surfers have been equally impressed with the wave quality and diversity, including Krystian Kymerson, Alex Ribeiro, Jadson André, Matheus Navarro, Rodrigo Saldanha and Mateus Sena. Now, thanks to Beyond The Club, São Paulo boasts a beach with perfect waves in the heart of the metropolis, accessible every day.