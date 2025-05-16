Happening this Saturday – Strikz Entertainment celebrates 20 years with family fun, retro deals and big prizes

Strikz Entertainment is turning 20 and inviting the community to celebrate this Saturday, May 17 with a full day of throwback fun, contests and community spirit. Locally owned and community-driven, Strikz has been a Frisco favorite for two decades.

That celebration includes:

Throwback Pricing: Bowl for $20/lane/hour and grab arcade cards at half price

Grand Prize Raffle: Win Free Bowling for a Year

Social Media Contest: Post with #20YearsofStrikz to win a $50 gift card

Community Fundraiser Days: Coming June 1, 8 and 15 to benefit local nonprofits

This local milestone is a great weekend mention for community calendars, digital roundups or morning show segments—perfect for showcasing affordable family fun and supporting a business that’s given back to Frisco for 20 years.