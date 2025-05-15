The Resorts Companies name John Alvarez general counsel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Resorts Companies, Inc., owner of Massanutten Resort and Bluestone Peak in Rockingham County, Virginia near Harrisonburg, and Wilderness Presidential Resort in Spotsylvania County, Virginia near Fredericksburg, today announced the appointment of John Alvarez as general counsel. In this key leadership role, Alvarez will oversee all legal matters for The Resorts Companies and support ongoing strategic expansion initiatives at Massanutten Resort and Wilderness Presidential Resort.

“John’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment to thoughtful growth and the long-term strength of our organization,” said Steve Krohn, president and chief operating officer of The Resorts Companies. “As we continue to grow and diversify, John’s expertise in managing acquisitions, development, and complex transactions will be essential in helping us execute on our strategic vision.”

A seasoned real estate and development legal executive, Alvarez has more than 25 years of experience specializing in timeshare, mixed-use, and residential projects. Prior to joining The Resorts Companies, Alvarez served as vice president of acquisitions and development for Holiday Inn Club Vacations, working closely with executive leadership to execute the company’s growth plan and lead significant expansion across domestic and international markets. His career also includes leadership positions at Land Resource, where he served as executive vice president and general counsel, and at Fairfield Resorts (now Wyndham Vacation Ownership), where he led the Acquisitions and Development group, helping grow the company’s footprint across the U.S. and Caribbean. Earlier in his career, Alvarez also served as land acquisition manager at Centex Homes, where he spearheaded a $150 million portfolio of residential land acquisitions, secured key entitlements, and forged municipal partnerships to drive market expansion.

In addition to his real estate acquisition and development background, Alvarez has extensive experience negotiating and structuring complex transactions, including raw land purchases, turn-key developments, and capital-light deal structures. His expertise extends to real estate financing and securitization, with a proven ability to collaborate across executive teams to optimize financial outcomes and position companies for large-scale, sustainable growth.

Alvarez earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Duke University and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Florida College of Law. He is an active member of The Florida Bar and the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), where he will serve as Resort’s representative on the Legislative Committee and General Counsel Council.

“I am honored to join The Resorts Companies at such an exciting time, with growth underway and on the horizon,” said Alvarez. “The company’s forward-thinking approach to expansion, commitment to excellence, and 100% employee-owned structure strongly resonate with me, and I look forward to helping the leadership team shape the next chapter of success.”