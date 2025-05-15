RWS Global expands leadership team with addition of Hans Vollrath as Executive Vice President of Land Production and Ashley Hong as Vice President of Licensing

NEW YORK — RWS Global, the world leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, has announced two strategic leadership appointments as part of its continued global expansion. Hans Vollrath joins as Executive Vice President of Land Production, while Ashley Hong steps into the newly created role of Vice President of Licensing. These additions emphasize the company’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences and setting the standard in live entertainment globally.

Hans Vollrath, Executive Vice President, Land Production

With more than 30 years of experience delivering world-class productions and guest experiences, Vollrath will lead and expand RWS Global’s land-based entertainment portfolio, including theatrical productions, theme park shows, immersive experiences, seasonal activations, branded attractions and events. Before joining RWS Global, Vollrath served as General Manager at Meow Wolf, overseeing daily operations and full P&L responsibilities.

Vollrath worked for over two decades at The Walt Disney Company, where he played key roles in cruise operations, themed entertainment, international expansion and new business development. After his time at Disney, he joined as Senior Director at Vail Resorts in Broomfield, CO, leading operational strategy for the company’s summer business.

“Bringing Hans on as our EVP, Land Production is a game-changer,” says Jake McCoy, Chief Operating Officer at RWS Global. “His vision, drive and influential background in themed entertainment are exactly what we need as we scale upwards. Our team is excited about the powerful leadership and fresh perspective he will bring to elevate everything we produce.”

Known for his approachable leadership style and passion for guest experience, Vollrath has built a career around operational excellence, team empowerment and delivering large-scale projects on time and budget. His specialties include executive-level business strategy, operations, guest experience development, multi-departmental budgeting, business process optimization and customer service management.

Ashley Hong, Vice President, Licensing

Hong brings over 20 years of global licensing experience, having driven profitability across multiple product categories for major consumer brands. Most recently, she pioneered the establishment of Icon Licensing, a full-service licensing agency specializing in creating strategic brand partnerships and innovative licensing deals across entertainment, lifestyle and fashion.

Hong previously served as Global Merchandising Group Manager for Asia Pacific at the National Basketball Association (NBA), where she spearheaded the strategic retail expansion of the brand, notably identifying and negotiating with strategic partners to develop NBA Lifestyle stores throughout the APAC region, which significantly enhanced brand visibility and fan engagement. She then served as Head of International Licensing at Elegance GmbH, managing 17 licensed categories globally to ensure a focus on product and retail strategy before serving as Vice President, International Business Development at Authentic Brands Group, where she led the company’s fast-growing international expansion and licensing strategy.

In her new role, Hong will oversee licensing strategy and business development across IP-driven experiences and retail offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our team,” says Veronica Hart, Chief Growth Officer at RWS Global. “Her passion for fandom, her expertise in global brand strategy and her deep knowledge of the licensing industry will be invaluable assets as we expand our offerings globally and strengthen our position in the market.”

Hong’s exceptional background in working with licensees and forging IP partnerships enables RWS Global to enhance its position as a leader in IP-based experiences, helping expand the company’s footprint in global partnerships, experiential marketing activations and “retailtainment.” Hong will be attending the forthcoming Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20-22.