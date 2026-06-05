Six Flags Great Adventure announces new parade, summer events and experiences

JACKSON, N.J. — From the debut of Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk and a new twice-daily parade to seasonal festivals, wildlife encounters and major construction milestones, Six Flags Great Adventure is introducing even more experiences for guests to enjoy throughout Summer 2026.

Highlights include:

A Great Day Parade (Beginning June 13): A new twice-daily parade featuring characters, performers and family-friendly entertainment throughout the park.

(Beginning June 13): A new twice-daily parade featuring characters, performers and family-friendly entertainment throughout the park. Boardwalk Nights (Select Nights, June 19-August 2): Celebrate summer at Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, the park’s new seaside-inspired area featuring classic rides, games, dining and live entertainment. On select evenings, the area comes alive with live music, specialty performers and a vibrant boardwalk atmosphere.

(Select Nights, June 19-August 2): Celebrate summer at Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, the park’s new seaside-inspired area featuring classic rides, games, dining and live entertainment. On select evenings, the area comes alive with live music, specialty performers and a vibrant boardwalk atmosphere. DC Heroes & Villains Fest (Select Nights, August 5-30): Immersive encounters with iconic superheroes and supervillains, themed entertainment and interactive experiences throughout the park.

(Select Nights, August 5-30): Immersive encounters with iconic superheroes and supervillains, themed entertainment and interactive experiences throughout the park. Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S® (July 3 & 4): Two nights of patriotic fireworks, music and celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

(July 3 & 4): Two nights of patriotic fireworks, music and celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. Safari Off-Road Adventure: Included with park admission, memberships and season passes, with opportunities to experience the property’s ongoing safari baby boom and newest animal arrivals.

Included with park admission, memberships and season passes, with opportunities to experience the property’s ongoing safari baby boom and newest animal arrivals. New Dining Experiences: Enhanced menus and guest favorites at Main Street Pub, Best of the West and Paradise Pizza & Grill at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey.

Enhanced menus and guest favorites at Main Street Pub, Best of the West and Paradise Pizza & Grill at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey. Project Purple Construction: Construction continues to rise on the park’s highly anticipated 2027 coaster project, with a massive 450-foot crane now dominating the skyline as work continues throughout the summer.

“Many guests know us for our rides, but this summer there’s even more to experience throughout the property,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales & Marketing at Six Flags Great Adventure. “Whether you’re enjoying Boardwalk Nights, watching A Great Day Parade pass by, spotting new animal arrivals in Wild Safari or following the progress of Project Purple, there are new experiences waiting around every corner.”

Additional enhancements throughout the property include refreshed landscaping featuring thousands of flowers, improvements at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey and the return of beloved guest favorites, including the iconic Sawmill Log Flume.

Many of these experiences are included with a Gold Membership, which offers unlimited visits to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Wild Safari and more, along with exclusive benefits throughout the season.

Guests can learn more about Summer 2026 experiences, operating calendars and ticket options by visiting SixFlags.com/GreatAdventure.