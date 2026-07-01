EXTRA! EXTRA! The JULY 2026 issue is now available!

- Mammoth coaster is huge step for Fun-Plex Omaha
- Saudi Arabia opens the country’s first fully-themed water park
- BONUS SECTION: Spotlight on Agritourism
- Patriot’s Run roller coaster unveiled at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
- Amusement industry pays homage to America!
- Vekoma’s Flying Fox suspended coaster soars at Kentucky Kingdom
- ART Engineering adds Wild Swing XL at two European locations
- SeaWorld Orlando reimagines Expedition Odyssey as Fire & Ice
- Intamin’s Aviktas swings into the Blackpool Pleasure Beach skyline
- Fiesta Texas to wow guests with family launch roller coaster in 2027
- Carowinds announces record-breaking super flume Rip Roarin’ Falls
- La Jolla Adventure Park visitors bike through woods, zip over trees
- Appeal still remains at Atlas9
- Waldameer’s Water World launches another expansion in 2026
- OpenAire confirms retractable structures at Mattel Water Parks
- Frontier City gets creative new catering venue: Wildcat Pavilion
- Cedar Point – Rolling Through the Years — a second edition excels
- Legacy Sharing: Richard “Dick” Knoebel of Knoebels Amusement Resort
- Reserve your space now for the 2026 Golden Ticket Awards at COTALand
- Kissel Entertainment becomes the first iROC-certified carnival
- Storm topples historic Eli wheel at Geneva-On-The-Lake winery
- IATP shows significant increase in its membership enrollment
- June meeting held by Pennsylvania ride safety advisory board
- AIMS International: Safety is a continuous journey
- SeaWorld summer camps provide career inspiration for teens
- El Dorado County Fair packs days with fun, increased attendance
- North Carolina State Fair is poised to open a new Midway Event Center
- Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee was hopping
- Levent Lunapark, Fantasy Rides represented by Ride Trader in U.S.A.
- Two giant wheels receive new EWorks Pro light packages
- 2026 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo a success in all categories
- Record crowds enjoy the 2026 Tennessee Strawberry Festival … and much more!