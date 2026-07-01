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EXTRA! EXTRA! The JULY 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • Mammoth coaster is huge step for Fun-Plex Omaha
  • Saudi Arabia opens the country’s first fully-themed water park
  • BONUS SECTION: Spotlight on Agritourism
  • Patriot’s Run roller coaster unveiled at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
  • Amusement industry pays homage to America!
  • Vekoma’s Flying Fox suspended coaster soars at Kentucky Kingdom
  • ART Engineering adds Wild Swing XL at two European locations
  • SeaWorld Orlando reimagines Expedition Odyssey as Fire & Ice
  • Intamin’s Aviktas swings into the Blackpool Pleasure Beach skyline
  • Fiesta Texas to wow guests with family launch roller coaster in 2027
  • Carowinds announces record-breaking super flume Rip Roarin’ Falls
  • La Jolla Adventure Park visitors bike through woods, zip over trees
  • Appeal still remains at Atlas9
  • Waldameer’s Water World launches another expansion in 2026
  • OpenAire confirms retractable structures at Mattel Water Parks
  • Frontier City gets creative new catering venue: Wildcat Pavilion
  • Cedar Point – Rolling Through the Years — a second edition excels
  • Legacy Sharing: Richard “Dick” Knoebel of Knoebels Amusement Resort
  • Reserve your space now for the 2026 Golden Ticket Awards at COTALand
  • Kissel Entertainment becomes the first iROC-certified carnival
  • Storm topples historic Eli wheel at Geneva-On-The-Lake winery
  • IATP shows significant increase in its membership enrollment
  • June meeting held by Pennsylvania ride safety advisory board
  • AIMS International: Safety is a continuous journey
  • SeaWorld summer camps provide career inspiration for teens
  • El Dorado County Fair packs days with fun, increased attendance
  • North Carolina State Fair is poised to open a new Midway Event Center 
  • Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee was hopping
  • Levent Lunapark, Fantasy Rides represented by Ride Trader in U.S.A.
  • Two giant wheels receive new EWorks Pro light packages
  • 2026 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo a success in all categories
  • Record crowds enjoy the 2026 Tennessee Strawberry Festival … and much more!
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