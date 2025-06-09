Legacy Entertainment to create Loco Waterpark at Perfect Day Mexico

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Royal Caribbean has pulled back the curtain on the game-changing Perfect Day Mexico, revealing the first details about what vacationers can expect upon its debut in Fall 2027. Spanning over 200 acres on Mexico’s Caribbean Coast, the destination will feature seven distinct neighborhoods, complete with 12 dining options, 24 bars, and the longest lazy river in the world.

At the heart of Perfect Day Mexico will be Loco Waterpark- packed with more than 30 waterslides, a wave pool, and Jaguar’s Peak, the tallest waterslide tower in North and South America. To help bring this ambitious vision to life, Royal Caribbean has enlisted Legacy Entertainment, a U.S.-based design firm responsible for many of the world’s top theme parks and attractions. Legacy will be creating a thematic style completely unique to Perfect Day Mexico.

“’Perfect’ is the right word to describe this collaboration,” says Taylor Jeffs, Legacy Entertainment’s President and Chief Creative Officer. “The creative opportunity of blending Royal Caribbean’s design, signature service and experiences while amplifying Mexico’s vibrant culture has been a career highlight for us here at Legacy.

“More than ever before, families are seeking experiences they can enjoy together that deliver something for everyone, and go beyond what a typical theme park getaway can offer,” Jeffs adds. “My team and I are excited to enter this arena at the moment where the gap between these two worlds increasingly shrinks. Perfect Day Mexico won’t only meet what visitors could do in Orlando, for example, but it will exceed it in many regards. And we’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible.”