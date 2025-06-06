Wavegarden Cove technology to anchor HTX Surf, a Beach Street Development surf destination in Houston, Texas

SAN DEBASTIAN, Spain — HTX Surf will become a key destination for surfing and the lifestyle it embodies, featuring a 52-module Wavegarden Cove. The system delivers over 20 different wave types, varying in size, power, and shape to suit surfers of all skill levels.

Following a detailed review with investors and an in-depth analysis of critical metrics – including capital costs, operational expenses, revenue generation potential, energy efficiency and wave quality and diversity – Beach Street Development has chosen Wavegarden as the surf technology partner for the project.

“From a business perspective, as well as overall customer experience, we are delighted to continue working with Wavegarden” said John Luff, Senior Partner at Beach Street Developments. “Wavegarden has a proven track record in delivering a world-class surfing experience while maximizing the potential return on investment.”

The Wavegarden lagoon at HTX Surf will serve as a signature feature and amenity for the larger Generation Park development and also the Houston community as a whole. It will also include a membership club, leisure amenities, and a Surfside Restaurant & Bar, where guests can enjoy delicious food and refreshing cocktails with views of the lagoon.



Located within the Generation Park development, HTX Surf is just a short drive from downtown Houston and the airport. HTX Surf is expected to welcome well over 200,000 visitors per year and enhance the surrounding 4000 acres of Generation Park and its many attractions.



“Beach Street is a very experienced surf park developer and operator, and they know what it takes to create a world-class surf lagoon because they’ve done it before,” said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “Their team understands how to navigate and execute every aspect of surf destination development and operations, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner for this project.” Beach Street is also preparing to open and operate two more Wavegarden surf facilities: Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach this summer while also currently constructing and preparing to operate DSRT Surf in Coachella Valley which opens early in 2026. HTX Surf will be the third Beach Street surf destination powered by Wavegarden Cove technology.