Prime Video’s hit series “Fallout” blasts its way into Halloween Horror Nights with all-new haunted houses at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO — For the first time ever, horror fans will step into the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Prime Video’s “Fallout,” in an all-new terrifying haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The unimaginable terror becomes a reality starting Friday, August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Based on the award-winning global video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios, “Fallout” was a critically acclaimed hit with audiences worldwide when it debuted on Prime Video in 2024. The cinematic series is set in the year 2296, two hundred years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent hellscape known as The Wasteland crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while gentle citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters known as Vaults.

In this terrifying haunted house, fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland.

Guests can now purchase tickets and event-inclusive vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, which will run 48 select nights from August 29 through November 2 and feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and more. Products on-sale now include single-night tickets and event upgrades such as Halloween Horror Nights Express Passes – which allow guests to skip the regular lines one time at haunted houses and participating attractions; the R.I.P Tour – which provides priority V.I.P. entry to the haunted houses; and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses. Fans can also get an early start by adding the Scream Early ticket to their Halloween Horror Nights admission, which gives them access to Universal Studios Florida starting at 3 p.m.; or stay, scream and save up to $200 on a special vacation package that includes hotel accommodations just minutes away from the haunts, one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights plus access to a dedicated gate for entry into the event, daytime admission to enjoy Universal’s theme parks – including the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park, exclusive benefits and more (package savings vary based on length of stay).

Plus, Premium Scream Night returns to Universal Orlando for one night only on Thursday, August 28, giving fans the opportunity to be one of the first to experience this year’s scares during a limited-capacity event that includes access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights, plus shorter wait times, a selection of all-you-care-to-enjoy food items and more.