SBI Americas partners with PB Amusement to expand U.S. presence

Since its inception SBI Americas LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of SBI Sweden, has emerged as a leader in innovative and reliable kiddie rides in America. An Orlando warehouse was recently opened to better serve U.S. customers, and many new notable customers have been secured including Cherry Crest Adventure Farm and Knoebels Amusement Resort just to mention a few.

“I am very proud of the progress we have made the past year, and I see unlimited potential in the U.S. Our miniature vehicles ranging from cars of different kinds to trucks, tractors, boats, and construction-themed machinery equipment for children are poised for strong growth over the next several years. To that end, I am very excited about bringing Peter Barto and PB Amusement onboard to represent us in the Americas. Peter is a highly respected leader in the U.S. Amusement and Attractions industry. His life-long dedication to and passion for the industry are impressive and I am proud to have him on our team.” Says Morgan Cederblom, CEO, SBI Americas.

“I take great pride in the success I have had establishing meaningful relationships and gaining the trust of amusement and attractions operators around the globe. I am excited to be representing SBI in the Americas and sharing their high-quality, battery-powered mini vehicles and kiddie rides with PB Amusement’s customers.” Says Peter Barto, CEO of PB Amusement, LLC.