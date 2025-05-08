Urge Congress to protect funding for BridgeUSA J-1 Program

IAAPA supports the Alliance for International Exchange in its campaign urging members of Congress to protect funding for international exchange programs.

On Friday, May 2, the Trump Administration released its FY26 “skinny” budget—a preliminary outline of the president’s priorities for the next fiscal year. The proposal includes a drastic 93% cut to the U.S. State Department’s international exchange programs.

If enacted by Congress, this would effectively dismantle the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), placing exchange programs, the U.S. organizations that run them, and more than 8,000 exchange professionals across the country in jeopardy.

International exchange programs are a smart, strategic investment in America’s future—supporting local economies, strengthening communities, and advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. These programs help make America safer, more connected, more globally competitive, and they deserve continued federal funding.

If the BridgeUSA J-1 Program is important to your organization, now is the time to act. Urge Congress to protect funding for international exchange programs.