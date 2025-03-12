Theme park Toverland organises 24-hour rollercoaster marathon for charity

Theme park Toverland will be celebrating its 24th year in 2025 and will mark the anniversary on the 24th of each month. The Troy Coaster Challenge will return on Saturday, 24 May, and Sunday, 25 May. For this, Toverland is looking for 24 daredevils to ride the Troy wooden rollercoaster for 24 hours. The aim is to raise as much money as possible for the charity Stichting Jade. Anyone interested can sign up now at toverland.com/en/coasterchallenge.

Stichting Jade

Jade Kops was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 14. Despite intensive treatments and the heartbreaking news that she will not be cured, Jade remains a font of positivity. Driven by her own experiences, she and her family established the Stichting Jade foundation. This foundation offers families with children who are being treated for childhood cancer a invaluable break at Villa Jade, a holiday home by the sea. Here they can escape reality for a while and make precious memories together. You can find more information at www.stichtingjade.nl.

Charity activities

Toverland is organising various activities in order to raise as much money as possible for Stichting Jade. Hence visitors to Toverland can take part in the Troy Coaster Challenge for 55 minutes outside opening hours by buying a seat next to one of the participants. There will also be an auction of special items, such as parts of the wooden rollercoaster. ‘By supporting Jade and her foundation, we also want to contribute to the magic for families who really need it,’ says Bart Jaspers, Manager Marketing & Communications. ‘Our goal during the Troy Coaster Challenge is to raise enough money to cover the expenses for all the guests at Villa Jade for at least one year.’

René Kops, Jade’s father and chairman of the Jade Foundation, is very excited about the collaboration. ‘We love helping other families. Thanks to this event we can help make this possible and look forward to the future.’

Practical information

The Troy Coaster Challenge will take place from noon on Saturday, 24 May, to noon on Sunday, 25 May. A test evening will take place on Thursday, 24 April, where an initial selection of participants will take rides on Troy for two hours to check whether they are willing to do it for 24 hours. The final participants will be announced after this evening. Challengers must be over 18. Registrations are open until Monday, 24 March, at toverland.com/en/coasterchallenge.