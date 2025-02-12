Universal Orlando Resort serves up a first look at some of the delectable menu items coming to Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort is serving up tasty new details about some of the incredible food and beverage offerings guests and clients can savor during their visit to Universal Epic Universe – officially opening on May 22, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. Known for consistently raising the bar, Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team has reached epic heights with the development of more than 100 creative new menu items that add yet another layer of immersion for guests to enjoy across the five imaginative worlds that make up the all-new theme park. Epic Universe marks the next step in elevating the dining experiences across the destination with food & beverage that goes beyond the typical theme park fare and has become an attraction in and of itself.

From full-service restaurants to fast casual dining locations, Epic Universe offers a wide range of menu items across 30 dining locations that feature options to satisfy every palate. Guests can savor everything from popular culinary staples like seafood, eclectic Asian, barbecue, Italian and French cuisine to uniquely themed items like the Butterbeer Crêpe in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, the Mario Burger in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Yaknog in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Stakes in Dark Universe.

Here is a first look at some of the appetizing items guests can expect at Universal Epic Universe:

CELESTIAL PARK

While strolling through the heart of Universal Epic Universe, guests can find a diverse slate of cuisine across more than 15 dining locations, including the Atlantic restaurant – which sits across the shimmering waters of Neptune’s Pool and lives by the motto “Sea food? Eat food;” The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – where guests can dine under the constellations alongside two neon dragons adorning the walls, The Oak & Star Tavern – where guests can gather around an oak tree and relish in savory barbecue, and so much more. Some of the delicious dishes guests can enjoy in Celestial Park include:

Sea Bass (Atlantic) – a delectable portion of Sea Bass nestled amid the subtle sweetness of carrot mochi and vibrant crunch of fresh sugar snap peas. Aromatic lemongrass broth complements the buttery bass, while starfruit slices add a splash of tropical cit-rus notes

Landlubber’s Snickerdoodle Loot (Atlantic) – a fun beach-style dessert perfect for young explorers featuring a snickerdoodle cake served in a beach pail with cookie butter ganache, surrounded by Biscoff sand and gummy sharks

Tonkotsu Ramen (The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – this Asian comfort food features delicate ramen noodles immersed in a rich pork broth, topped with tender chashu pork, tare egg, shiitake mushrooms, and fragrant togarashi oil

Platters with Mango Bread & Pickles – (The Oak & Star Tavern) – guests can choose from smoked brisket, smoked ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeno sausage or spit-roasted herbed-infused chicken and pair with sides like braised greens, mac and cheese, and more

Harvest Moon Pizza (VG) (Pizza Moon) – this vegan masterpiece features rich tomato sauce adorned with grilled artichoke hearts, Divina tomatoes and roasted peppers, topped with Castelvetrano olives and arugula for a crisp finish

Grand Atlantic Martini (Atlantic) – a tantalizing cocktail with dry gin, aperitif wine and a gilded lemon twist for garnish

Waturi Punch (Celestiki) – guests can transport to an island oasis with a refreshing blend of rum, bitters and fruit juices

The Plastered Owl (The Oak & Star Tavern) – a perfectly blended cocktail crafted with dark rye whiskey, simple syrup, cherry syrup, lemon juice, lemon wedges and muddled cherries

Khaosan Boba (The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant) – a delightful blend of Thai-inspired milk tea and paired with coffee boba and frothy coffee foam

Meteor Strike (Bar Zenith) – a cosmic blend of light rum, triple sec, zesty lime and pineapple juices, topped with lemon-lime soda and a sprinkle of edible gold glitter, and garnished by a flaming lemon extract-infused raw sugar cube meteor

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER – MINISTRY OF MAGIC

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will include a variety of enchanting dining locations – Café L’air De La Sirène, Le Gobelet Noir and more – filled with French-inspired cuisine and new iterations of familiar favorites, including:

Butterbeer Crêpe (Café L’air De La Sirène) – for the first time ever, guests can enjoy the flavors of Butterbeer in a crepe that includes shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie

Baguette de Dinde (Café L’air De La Sirène) – a charmingly scrumptious dish featuring sliced cracked black pepper turkey piled high with arugula, crisp apples and creamy Brie served with a warm crusty baguette with zesty mustard butter and apple butter

Alchemist’s Platter (Le Gobelet Noir) – an exquisite spread featuring smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, tangy pickled eggs, vibrant marinated beets, savory caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with zesty German mustard and cheese fondue

Lentil Stew (VG) (Le Gobelet Noir) – a hearty stew of lentils, savory vegan bacon, and vibrant root vegetables served with artisan bread

Quiche Lorraine (Café L’air De La Sirène) – a savory dish featuring egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust filled with crispy bacon, gruyère cheese and caramelized onions with mornay sauce, and a side of fresh berries topped with a lavender honey drizzle

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Guests can power up for their next adventure in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD with tasty cuisine inspired by the story and experiences within the world at four dining locations like Toadstool Cafe, Yoshi’s Snack Island and more with items such as:

Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese) (Toadstool Cafe) – power up with this all-beef patty, topped with savory mushrooms, fresh lettuce, tomato and melted American cheese, served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries

Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken) (Toadstool Cafe) – this flavorful dish features grilled chicken topped with basil pesto, melted Swiss cheese, green peppers, and fresh spinach, all served on a soft brioche bun with a side of Truffle French fries

Bowser’s Fireball Challenge (Toadstool Cafe) – step up to this challenge featuring a towering one-pound meatball topped with gooey mozzarella cheese in rich mushroom marinara sauce and fresh parsley served with a Bowser-inspired puff pastry and a side of hot sauce

Yoshi’s Smoothie (Apple Melon) (Yoshi’s Snack Island) – cool off with a refreshing blend of tart Granny Smith apple and sweet honeydew syrup, frozen to creamy perfection with milk and topped with whipped cream and green apple bursting boba

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – ISLE OF BERK

Guests can feast like Vikings within dining locations like Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel, where they’ll find:

Yaknog (Mead Hall) – a fun drink that captures the spirit and adventure of Berk with its rich and creamy concoction of malted chocolate, cinnamon and a generous swirl of whipped cream

Thawfest Platter (Mead Hall) – feast like a Viking with this grand spread of tender chicken drumsticks glazed in a wild berry BBQ glaze, grilled salmon, and succulent sausage served with a medley of roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and side sauces

Nordic Harvest Salad (VG) (Mead Hall) – this salad features kale and arugula greens, crisp red cabbage, radishes and hearty ancient grains, with blueberries and crisp apples for a tangy flavor, a sprinkle of trail mix that adds a satisfying crunch and raspberry vinaigrette to top it all off

Stormfly’s Catch of the Day (Mead Hall) – a fun dessert perfect for young Vikings featuring a chocolate mousse fish nestled atop a bed of colorful crispy rice cereal for a delightful combination of creamy and crunchy sweetness

DARK UNIVERSE

While exploring Darkmoor, guests will find the ghastly dining locations Das Stakehaus, The Burning Blade Tavern and De Lacey’s Cottage – each featuring food and beverage offerings that are to die for, including: