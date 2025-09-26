CommandCentr and Six Flags Qiddiya City partner to build the future of theme park operations

CommandCentr, the purpose-built operational software solution for the attractions industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Six Flags Qiddiya City, a landmark theme park at the heart of Qiddiya City, the world’s first city built for Play. This collaboration represents a bold step forward in theme park innovation, integrating CommandCentr’s platform from the ground up to ensure every process, checklist, and workflow supports the highest standards of guest experience and operational safety.

As a brand-new park, this partnership is built on a shared vision to break away from legacy systems and build something extraordinary from day one. The team at Six Flags Qiddiya City is committed to implementing the very best technologies and practices from the start, and CommandCentr is proud to be part of that foundation. With a proven track record of tailoring solutions to each park’s specific needs, CommandCentr’s approach aligns seamlessly with this philosophy.

CommandCentr is working closely with the park’s operations leadership to ensure that teams are equipped with the tools they need for efficient communication, optimised downtime procedures, and data-driven decision making to ensure the highest levels of guest safety and satisfaction. Features like real-time downtime tracking, staff training, mobile-first inspections, and integration with other park systems will give Six Flags Qiddiya City the agility and insight to operate at world-class standards from day one.

Clare Kinnear, CommandCentr’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, noted, “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with a park that’s not only aiming to set new records in ride thrills but is equally focused on operational excellence and innovation”. She added, “This partnership proves that when visionary teams come together with the right tools, the future of theme park operations looks incredibly bright”.

The CommandCentr platform is designed to be a trusted partner on the frontline, making theme park operations easier, safer, and smarter every day. By focusing on practical, workable solutions that make a real difference, CommandCentr empowers operations teams with tools that “just work”. This is about building systems that fit seamlessly into operational workflows and add value from day one. The product’s focus is not on technology for technology’s sake, but on practical solutions that improve safety, efficiency, ease of work, and enjoyment for both staff and guests.

The collaboration between CommandCentr and Six Flags Qiddiya City is set to become a new global benchmark for how a next-generation theme park should be operated, not just for its record-breaking attractions.