Raw Thrills unleashes the all-new Stranger Things Arcade

SKOKIE, Ill. — Raw Thrills is excited to announce the global launch of STRANGER THINGS ARCADE — a family-friendly redemption masterpiece that allows up to 4 players to fight the demogorgons and save the kids at the top-secret Hawkins Lab, Starcourt Mall, and the mysterious Upside Down.

Stranger Things is the most watched series in Netflix history and has been a top 10 series in almost every market globally. In addition, it has redefined pop culture with its strong retro nostalgia and talented cast. Now, Raw Thrills is turning that supernatural energy into a physical, tactile gaming phenomenon. Prepare for a crowd-pulling spectacle that blends nostalgic 80s vibes with the most advanced arcade technology.

Three Reasons Stranger Things Arcade is the Ultimate Game-Changer:

Powerful IP Appeal: Stranger Things is Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. The game features the series’ original characters, elements, and locations, with a familiar soundtrack. Players can enjoy taking pictures in front of the selfie wall!

is Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. The game features the series’ original characters, elements, and locations, with a familiar soundtrack. Players can enjoy taking pictures in front of the selfie wall! Family-Friendly Action: Up to 4 player simultaneous action! Stranger Things Arcade delivers a visceral, intuitive ball-throwing target experience. Players of all ages will be lining up to hurl the sealed foam balls at supernatural threats and targets, battling Demogorgons, Demobats, Demodogs, and Vecna himself, as well as a wide range of targets inspired by the show.

Up to 4 player simultaneous action! delivers a visceral, intuitive Players of all ages will be lining up to hurl the sealed foam balls at supernatural threats and targets, battling Demogorgons, Demobats, Demodogs, and Vecna himself, as well as a wide range of targets inspired by the show. Engineered for Nonstop Uptime: Stranger Things Arcade is designed for maximum reliability. Our proprietary Thrill-Scan™ ball sensing system tracks multiple balls without any physical switches to wear out.

Stranger Things Arcade is officially shipping to distributors worldwide. Make sure to take advantage of this cultural phenomenon in your location!