Intercard brings latest cashless technology to AAA Expo in China May 10-12

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will present its latest innovations in cashless technology at the Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo (AAA) 2026, which will be held from May 10-12 at the China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou.

Intercard’s Asia-Pacific sales manager Jerry Heinz will be in booth # 3.1A38d. He will be featuring Intercard’s new Impulse Plus hybrid reader and Mobile iReader app.

The new hybrid Impulse Plus reader accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%. It is ideal for amusement operators with arcades who want an easy way to capture credit card users while continuing to use coin-op games. The Impulse Plus allows them to do both and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile device or at the arcade.

The Mobile iReader app is designed to support cashless POS at outdoor attractions. It is an affordable app that operators can install on an employee’s handheld device. It turns that device into a mobile reader that scans RFID and bar-coded play cards as well as QR codes and wristbands. It securely processes payments to the Intercard back office system.

Staff are also able to provide guests with their play card balances using a simple tap or scan. It’s ideal for serving customers in line at such outdoor attractions as go karts, mini-golf, playgrounds and water parks.

Find out find out why leading attractions in Australia, India, China, Sri Lanka and Vietnam rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

To schedule a meeting during the show please contact Jerry Heinz at jheinz@intercardinc.com.