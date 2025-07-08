Liseberg sues insurance company Trygg-Hansa for denied insurance compensation for the Oceana fire

Liseberg has filed a lawsuit against the insurance company Trygg-Hansa, which has refused to pay insurance compensation following the fire at Oceana on February 12, 2024. Trygg-Hansa claims that Liseberg lacks an insurable interest in Oceana. Liseberg’s claim amounts to just over one billion swedish kronor (€92 million).

The tragic fire that occurred at the Oceana construction site on February 12th, 2024, caused very significant property damage. At the time of the fire, the water park was nearly ready for inauguration. Liseberg’s costs for demolition, clearing, decontamination, and restoring the construction to the same condition are preliminarily estimated to amount to more than a billion Swedish kronor.

Liseberg had insured the construction of Oceana through a comprehensive project insurance with Trygg-Hansa, including an all-risk insurance for property damage. After the fire, Liseberg demanded insurance compensation for, among other things, the costs of rebuilding Oceana. On June 30, 2025, Trygg-Hansa finally announced that the insurance company is denying Liseberg compensation.

Trygg-Hansa has justified its decision by stating that Liseberg has not suffered any compensable damage or otherwise has an insurable interest in the damaged property. This is despite Liseberg solely owning the property destroyed by the fire, taking out the project insurance, and continuously financing the reconstruction of the water park.

– Liseberg took out the project insurance with Trygg-Hansa to get financial protection against this type of risk to the construction project. The insurance was supposed to account for the fact that it is a large and very costly construction with several contractors performing work for Liseberg. That Trygg-Hansa is now trying to avoid responsibility by claiming that Liseberg has not suffered any damage is hard to understand, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

Trygg-Hansa does not consider that Liseberg acted negligently in relation to the fire in a way that excludes insurance coverage. Instead, Trygg-Hansa claims that Liseberg, under all circumstances, lacks the right to insurance compensation, as two of Liseberg’s contracted contractors, according to Trygg-Hansa, caused the fire through gross negligence.

– It is not reasonable that Liseberg should be denied insurance compensation because the insurance company considers that parties other than Liseberg have been negligent. We therefore see no other way forward than to file a lawsuit and have Liseberg’s right to insurance compensation tried by the court, says Andreas Andersen.

Against this background, Liseberg has filed a lawsuit with the Stockholm District Court. In this, Trygg-Hansa is demanded to compensate for the extensive property damage caused to Liseberg by the fire. The damages are estimated, based on currently available information, to amount to 1,020,000,000 swedish kronor. In addition, Liseberg demands default interest and compensation for its legal costs.