Splish Splash’s first ever nighttime event begins Friday!

This summer is electric beginning this Friday, July 11 at Splish Splash Water Park, as the park introduces its first-ever nighttime event, Neon Nights.

Every Friday and Saturday Night through August 16 will offer families a chance to enjoy a full night under the stars as New York’s Largest Water Park is decked out with hundreds of neon lights. Beginning on opening night, guests will follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial the energy up while visitors zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Families will splash in the middle of the wave pool surge, immersed in a full LED light show with dazzling special effects.

Neon Nights will run each Friday and Saturday from July 11 through August 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now for $27.99 and Gold and Platinum Season Passholders will receive free admission. Discounted pricing is also available for Bronze and Silver Season Passholders.