Carowinds debuts interactive water raft ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just in time for the summer heat, a new interactive water raft ride is now open at Carowinds’ Camp Snoopy. Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast is the second new attraction to debut this season, following the successful debut of a family launch roller coaster earlier in the season, Snoopy’s Racing Railway.

“This season’s Camp Snoopy expansion is another step forward in our mission to make Camp Snoopy a world-renowned children’s area,” said Brian Oerding, park manager and vice president. “Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast adds another layer of fun and adventure, helping us elevate our family entertainment and ensure all guests have something to be excited about.”

Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast invites guests to embark on a splish-splashing journey through Snoopy’s swimming hole. Equipped with on-board and onshore water cannons, riders and spectators engage in a friendly water skirmish, spraying each other as they navigate down the 415-ft. river channel. With gentle twists, whimsical theming and plenty of splash zones, Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast is an instant hit with riders and those on land.

This year’s Camp Snoopy expansion also included enhancements to the park’s Camp Store retail location, a remodeled Family and Baby Care Center and the new Camp Snoopy Bird Watcher’s Club, an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience available exclusively in the Carowinds mobile app. With the addition of the two new major rides added to Camp Snoopy this season, Carowinds has added a total of eight rides to the children’s area since 2018.

Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark are open daily through August 16. Guests can enjoy unlimited visits and free parking for the remainder of the year with a 2025 Gold Season Pass.