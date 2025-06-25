RWS Global, world leader in summer entertainment, prepares 100+ shows and activations at over 20 family destinations in the United States and Europe

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world’s leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, has embarked on an unprecedented season of summer fun at nearly two dozen theme parks and other family attractions around the world. RWS Global is collaborating with its partners in the United States and Europe to deliver over 100 fully managed experiences to delight visitors who are seeking fresh, new experiences this summer.

The company’s new activations span an impressive range of destinations and formats—from large-scale stage shows to immersive festivals, character breakfasts, behind-the-scenes tours, retail experiences, themed decor and more. Programming is now on full display at premier locations in the United States and Europe, including Hersheypark, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Parque Warner Madrid, top Merlin destinations such as Chessington World of Adventures Resort and LEGOLAND’s California, Florida and Windsor, the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, Herschend Enterprises, Melia Hotels International and several independently owned parks including Santa’s Village, Lost Island Themepark & Waterpark and more.

Across these venues, the company is delivering multiple activations that seamlessly integrate live performance, education and branded retail into the guest journey. RWS Global has cast over 1,000 performers and technicians who will appear in the new summertime entertainment.

“We are honored to partner with some of the most visited destinations in the world to create high-quality, customer-centric experiences, which keep guests returning year after year,” said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer, RWS Global. “These 100-plus new seasonal shows and experiences, wholly developed, implemented and managed by RWS Global, further demonstrates our commitment to innovation in storytelling, technology and guest engagement.”

Research shows global theme park attendance is on the rise by more than 20%, especially at the top 25 parks globally (Global Attractions Attendance Report 2023). According to Skift, 73% of millennials and Gen Z travelers prefer exploring new experiences over returning to previously visited destinations. Taking into account these industry trends, from visitor preferences and demographics, RWS Global has created dozens of shows to meet customer demand and exceed expectations.

RWS Global, well known for its seasonal programming on land and at sea, is the world’s largest producer of groundbreaking, live, in-person entertainment. The company offers its clients a range of services including full concept and creative development, experience and show writing and direction, technical production, casting, talent management, wardrobe and stage management, plus end-to-end project management. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.