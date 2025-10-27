Countdown begins for final days of Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest at Six Flags Frontier City

Time is running out at Six Flags Frontier City, the region’s top destination for spooky Halloween fun and nighttime terror. With thrilling rides plus the happy Halloween haunts of Boo Fest by day and spine-chilling Fright Fest by night, the park offers two more weekends for families to make fall memories together.

The park also offers a wide array of fall eats and treats for those who want a taste of the season.

Fright Fest highlights:

The park’s thrilling rides take on an eerie twist in the dark.

Encounter spine-tinging chills in the park’s Scare Zones. These themed midway areas engulf guests in the terror of the season. *NEW* Shadow Realm – Wander through a dark, eerie shadow world—beware what watches from beyond the haze. Clown Town – Try your best to escape those who find laughter in slaughter as clowns wreak havoc in this terrifying fun house. Killer Cabin – Venture into this cabin of terror as the killer awaits. No one escapes this Killer’s Cabin.

The haunted mazes are the park’s premium experiences that require separate admission – Haunted Attraction Pass — and test every guest’s courage. *NEW* Terror of Prosperity –Bank robbers unleash undead secrets in Prosperity—now the vault holds more than just gold. Cadaver Castle – Explore this demonic dungeon where torture will always give you the answers you seek. Devil’s Hollow –Explore the dangerous Oklahoma wetlands—get pulled into Devil’s Hollow before you even realize it. Forgotten Freaks –Step into the circus where lost freaks roam—once performers, now twisted terrors on the loose. Midnight Mausoleum –Face La Llorona’s curse in her haunted mausoleum—when night falls, she might finally find you.

Live entertainment adds excitement for all ages. Escape from Prosperity – Cowboys battle a zombie horde to save you—will they succeed? Probably not, but it’s worth a shot. Or six. Fright Fest Parade – Watch scare actors march with haunted pride, promoting every maze and fright lurking in the park. DJ Extreme – Dance the night away with DJ Extreme’s beats that are so wild even the dead can’t stay still. Deadman’s Party – Join monsters and zombies for a wild dance party—leave your body at the door and party with the dead! Screamation – A witch is captured and burned live—watch closely, because her true fate may not be what it seems. Freakshow Deluxe – Watch Tommy Gunn’s crew push the limits—mutilation, mayhem, and madness all for your entertainment. Zambora – See the monster within revealed where Zambora’s dark side is more than just skin deep.

Delicious seasonal treats and adult brews and beverages.

Kids Boo Fest highlights: