Gateway to thrills: Zamperla opens family ride package at Union Station

In August 2025 a large ride collection opened in downtown St. Louis. Union Station chose Zamperla provide a new collection of rides for their expansion.

The three rides redefined the outdoor space. St. Louis Union Station, once the city’s railroad terminal, it is now an indoor/outdoor entertainment zone with attractions that attract both residents and tourists.

Zamperla provided three attractions: Compact Spinning Coaster 123, Galleon and Flying Carousel.

“Working with Zamperla on designing and opening the new rides was a smooth process. They listened to our ideas and helped us come up with amusements that would complement the existing attractions, appreciate St. Louis’ history and fit the footprint available in the Wheel Park. The final result is a seamless, colorful and exciting space that offers a lot of entertainment for our visitors,” said Brian O’Loughlin, Vice President of Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM).

“The park asked us to lean into St. Louis history for the theming and design,” said Ramon Rosario, Zamperla’s Director of Sales. “The Compact Spinning Coaster is a nod the city’s history as a rail hub, the Galleon recognizes the steamships that ran up and down the Mississippi, and the Flying Carousel is a celebration of the 1904 World’s Fair,” he noted.

“The St. Louis Wheel has been a prominent landmark of St. Louis and Union Station for the past six years. The expansion further activates the outdoor space with rides that extend the experience and broaden the appeal to teens with thrilling new attractions,” said PGAV Destinations Architect Andrew Schumacher. The St. Louis-based company master-planned and designed the expansion at Union Station.

The rides add to the park, which already has several attractions and a 50-meter Ferris Wheel. St. Louis Union Station offers many different indoor and outdoor activities. The location, close to where the city’s professional baseball and hockey teams play, is a constant source of entertainment for crowds from all over the Midwest.

“It was great to hear the laughter and happy screams from St. Louis residents and visitors when they experienced the Wave Swinger, Flying Louie pirate ship and the Loco Motion spinning coaster for the first time. St. Louis has really embraced these exciting additions to the Wheel Park,” said O’Loughlin.