Ellis & Associates & Safety Skills Training open 2026 International Aquatic Safety School (IASS) Sponsor Program

The 40th annual International Aquatic Safety School (IASS) will take place January 18-23 in Phoenix AZ and February 8-13 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. IASS is the longest-running, largest and most comprehensive aquatic safety school in the world bringing together seasoned executives, subject-matter experts, the world’s top lifeguard instructor trainers and some of the most promising aquatic leadership in the industry. For 2026, the schools produced by Ellis & Associates and Safety Skills Training are offering sponsorship opportunities that include a unique opportunity to select a custom program with a US or international audience.

Partners may choose from sponsorships that range from logo recognition and brand alliance to on-site demonstrations. Attending IASS in either location is not necessary with optional sponsor benefits including logo recognition, video placement, social media presence, swag support and more. Interested aquatic industry partners can contact Debbie Evans for US School information at Debbie.Evans@ellisintl.com or Emma Jane Forest for UAE School information at Emma.Forrest@sstworldwide.com

“Join the world leaders in aquatic safety at IASS 2026 and be part of the future of aquatic education and innovation.” – RAC Carroll, Ellis & Associates Senior Vice President & COO.

One Mission. One Voice. Two Schools.