Holiday World announces early entry perk for platinum season passes, adds teacher discounts

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari 2026 Platinum Season Passes will include early Splashin’ Safari entry for June and July. Early entry will be available daily from 10:15-11:00 a.m., and include Mammoth, Cheetah Chase, Kima Bay, Tembo Falls, and Tembo Tides. Also new in 2026, Teachers will be eligible for discounts on Season Passes and Tickets. 2026 Season Passes are on sale now.

“We’re passionate about delivering outstanding value,” says Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “Season Passes are an awesome value—at current prices, they pay for themselves in three visits or less. Plus, Season and Platinum Season Passes come loaded with great perks like discounted Bring a Friend Tickets, Food & Merchandise Discounts, and more. With early entry, Platinum Season Passholders can access an additional 45 hours of water park time.”

Guests of Santa’s Cottages in June and July of 2026 will also qualify for the early entry program, in addition to having access to discounted Holiday World Tickets.

The parks have offered discounted Season Passes for Military, First Responders, and Nurses in recent years; however, 2026 will be the first year for the Teacher discount. The park uses ID.me online verification platform to authorize qualified candidates for each discount.

The Free Pre-K Pass returns in 2026 for children born between July 1, 2020, through November 1, 2022. Pre-K Passes must be registered online and a government-issued document that includes the child’s date of birth must be presented when processing onsite. Children three and under get in free.

Season Passes are at the lowest price available right now through September 30. Season Passes can be purchased with monthly payments with the parks’ Easy Pay program now through February 4, 2026.

In addition to Early Entry to Splashin’ Safari in 2026, Guests who purchase a 2026 Platinum Season Pass now and pay in full can visit Sundays during Happy Halloween Weekends this year.

Summer Wine’d Down Culinary Festival is still available Friday through Sunday until September 13. The last day for Splashin’ Safari is September 13. Both parks are closed to the public on Sunday, September 14. Happy Halloween Weekends begins September 20 with a New Dino Corn Maze Adventure and drone show named “Dinos Soar in the Sky.”