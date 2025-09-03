VEX Solutions expands beyond VR with the launch of VEX HyperDash, the first mixed-reality arcade game

CORBAIS, Belgium — VEX Solutions, a leader in free-roaming virtual reality attractions, is proud to announce the release of its first arcade game: VEX HyperDash. This marks a major milestone for the company, expanding its portfolio beyond VR and into the broader Mixed Reality space.

VEX HyperDash is an attendant-free, high-visibility arcade machine that combines mixed-reality gameplay with active gaming thanks to two massive interactive LED screens : one vertical display and one floor display. Players see themselves projected on-screen, interact with the responsive LED floor, and dive into fast-paced, family-friendly games designed for maximum fun and replayability.

Designed to attract crowds

With a capacity of 1 to 4 players, quick 2–5 minute rounds and a compact footprint, VEX HyperDash delivers high throughput and effortless integration for operators. Designed to attract crowds, it requires no wearables, no special lighting, and no staff, making it a powerful addition to arcades, FECs, and centers of all sizes.



“VEX has built its reputation on immersive VR experiences, but with HyperDash, we wanted to bring that same level of innovation to the arcade world,” said Julien Henricot, CEO of VEX Solutions. “By blending mixed reality with arcade accessibility, we’re giving operators a product that’s visually stunning, simple to run and, above all, a magnet for families.”

The first two titles available for HyperDash, OctoDrop and Bit-Smash, showcase the diversity of gameplay possible on the system. OctoDrop challenges players to survive disappearing tiles and incoming obstacles, while Bit Smash brings a retro-inspired mixed-reality showdown where players dodge enemies and hit the right floor tiles for points.