Play Playground offers Nashville’s First Responders, Emergency Workers Free Play Pass, appetizers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground, Nashville’s most playful social game experience and rooftop lounge located just off Broadway, invites first responders and frontline emergency workers to enjoy a FREE appetizer and Play Pass—granting them access to the venue’s more than 20 large-scale physical games—now through Feb. 11.

“The massive winter storm that hit Nashville last week left many without heat and power in below freezing-temperatures, meaning linemen, first responders and emergency services have been working around the clock to restore power and protect our community,” noted Phil Royle, CEO, Play Playground. “As a thank you for all their tireless hard work, we are honored to invite them in out of the cold for a complimentary appetizer and Play Pass. I’m sure they could use a break and certainly deserve to have some fun!”

Play Playground’s appetizer menu includes a collection tempting shareables, including Queso + Guac with house tortilla chips; Pimento Cheese Dip with house potato chips; Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with Shakerag blue cheese, crispy capers and banana peppers; Pretzel Bites + Beer Cheese; Fried Cheese Curds; Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders with dill pickle, red cabbage slaw and chips; Tennessee Smash Burger with Bear Creek Farms beef patty, tomato, lettuce, white cheddar, Comeback sauce and chips; Southern Hush Puppies with chow chow and Creole mustard and Caramel Glazed Churro Bites.



In order to redeem this offer, qualified guests must present their valid ID and proof of employment. One free appetizer and free Play Pass per day.