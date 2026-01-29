Dolly Parton’s Stampede ready to begin 39th season of fun and adventure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When Dolly Parton’s Stampede opens for its 39th season on February 6, guests quickly will understand why a trip to this most-visited dinner attraction in the world is unlike any entertainment experience they’ve ever encountered. The Stampede features an exciting combination of equestrian expertise, vibrant music and storytelling, colorful butterflies, comedic escapades and a delicious four-course feast that all come together to make up the unique and entertaining dinner show. There’s also a cute new animal star whose comedic antics with Skeeter are sure to become an audience favorite. This perennial favorite attraction opens on Friday, February 6 and holds the distinction of being the World’s Most Visited Dinner Attraction.

“When I first dreamed up my Stampede, I wanted it to have delicious food that people could feast on while being swept up in a thrilling, fun and entertaining show – something the whole family could experience together,” Dolly said. “Every time I see the show, I find myself grinning from ear to ear – watching our talented riders and beautiful horses never gets old. And I always get a kick out of the friendly competitions with folks from the audience. But my favorite part? You probably won’t be surprised that it’s the ‘Butterfly Dreams’ segment. Seeing our horses turn into magnificent butterflies is one of my dreams come to life, right there in the arena.”

Dolly Parton’s Stampede isn’t just a dinner show; it’s an unforgettable experience that elevates any outing or special occasion, creating memories for its guests that will be treasured for a lifetime. The Stampede experience begins before the show starts with an opportunity for guests to meet some of the show’s equine stars at the Horse Walk. Next, the much-loved pre-show entertainment is bigger and better than ever, with a variety of bluegrass and country music performed live in the Saloon.

Guests then enter the 35,000 square-foot arena where the main show unfolds. The talented cast leads the show’s 32 elegant and skillful horses through a sequence of extraordinary equestrian feats. A stunning LED backdrop wall creates an immersive experience for guests that is reminiscent of the nation’s Great Plains of yesteryear, where live buffalo, thunderous longhorns and settlers bring the American West alive. Singing, dancing, aerial acts, special effects and extraordinary displays of horse-riding skills transport guests to the American frontier nestled under a starry night sky.

A new four-legged star makes her debut this season, as Buttercup, a Highland cow, joins the cast and gets into some hilarious adventures with Skeeter’s comedic antics. Skeeter decides that the show needs a magic act, and things go hilariously off course with Buttercup at the center of magic moments that is sure to become a new favorite part of Stampede’s show. Dolly’s favorite “Butterfly Dreams” segment will continue to soar, taking guests on a visual journey with special effects, costuming and lighting that bring majestic butterflies to life.

Stampede’s delicious four-course feast is the other big star of the show, inviting guests to indulge and delight in the culinary lineup of savory creamy vegetable soup, a buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, pulled BBQ pork, buttery corn on the cob and mashed potatoes. The meal concludes with a choice of two specialty desserts – an apple turnover or chocolate coconut cake – and unlimited beverages including Coca-Cola® products, tea and coffee. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals available upon request.