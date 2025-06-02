Nike and the Lego Group unveil play arena at Legoland California Resort: a basketball-themed experience for children and families

BEAVERTON, Oregon and CARLSBAD, Calif. and BILLUND, Denmark — Get ready to play! From June 7 to 11, 2025, the Nike and LEGO Play Arena will open its doors at LEGOLAND California Resort, the family theme park operated by Merlin Entertainments.

This limited-time experience is part of Nike and the LEGO Group’s exciting global multi-year partnership, dedicated to inspiring active and creative play among children and families. The partnership brings together the imaginative power of LEGO bricks with the “Just Do It” spirit of Nike to welcome all kids into sport and play.

The Nike and LEGO Play Arena provides a basketball-themed experience for children and families. Guests can participate in a wide range of fun activities, all included with general admission at LEGOLAND California Resort, including:

LEGO Minifigure Athlete Trading Cards: Kids can create their own personalized LEGO Minifigure character trading card featuring stylish Nike outfits, perfect for trading and sharing with friends.

Kids can create their own personalized LEGO Minifigure character trading card featuring stylish Nike outfits, perfect for trading and sharing with friends. LEGO Mini Basketball Jerseys: They can use LEGO bricks to build and display their own mini basketball jersey, showcasing their creativity and team spirit.

They can use LEGO bricks to build and display their own mini basketball jersey, showcasing their creativity and team spirit. LEGO 3-Point Shot: Kids and families may test their skills by shooting the ultimate 3-pointer on a specially designed court that brings the fun of basketball to life in LEGO form.

Kids and families may test their skills by shooting the ultimate 3-pointer on a specially designed court that brings the fun of basketball to life in LEGO form. Wall of Fame Photo Opportunity: All guests can capture the moment by taking a photo against the vibrant Wall of Fame as a keepsake.

Following the Nike and LEGO Play Arena and over the coming months, kids can enjoy the opportunity to engage in immersive experiences across different cities around the world, as well as a full collection of products, including LEGO sets and Nike footwear and apparel.

The first LEGO product goes on sale on July 1, with the LEGO Nike Dunk set. This 1180-piece set, for LEGO fans aged 10 and up, features a Nike Dunk, rotatable brick basketball toy and iconic “Dunk” slogan that sports fans can build, rebuild and display. Inspired by the iconic sneaker, first born and worn more than 40 years ago, this set is a celebration of sneaker culture and LEGO creativity that blends the worlds of building and basketball.

The first Nike products will go on sale starting on August 1 beginning with the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection as well as a line of apparel and accessories, followed by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection and more, all celebrating the lifestyle of sport and play. The design of these products was inspired by the unique LEGO design aesthetic, from the iconic stud to the stylized LEGO Minifigure, combined with the power of sport culture and DNA that Nike brings.

The Play Arena at LEGOLAND will be open to guests with tickets to LEGOLAND California from June 7-11. For more information about LEGOLAND California Resort, including hours of operation, visit LEGOLAND.com/California.