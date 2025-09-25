AAMA and AAMCF announce 2025–2026 slate of officers

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) are proud to announce their respective Boards of Directors have officially approved the slate of officers for the upcoming 2025–2026 term.

The leadership of both organizations plays a vital role in advancing the mission of supporting and strengthening the amusement machine industry while also championing philanthropic efforts through the Foundation.

The 2025–2026 AAMA slate of officers remains unchanged, reflecting the steady leadership and continuity that has guided the association over the past year.

2025–2026 Officers –

American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) President – Beth Standlee, TrainerTainment

Vice President – Howard McAuliffe, Pinnacle Entertainment

Group Secretary – Jon Brady, Sports Connection

Assistant Secretary – Don Marshall, Marshall

Productions Treasurer – Rich Babich, Game Exchange of Colorado

Assistant Treasurer – Britannie Betti, Betson Enterprises

The AAMCF slate, however, welcomes several changes, bringing in new leadership while maintaining consistency in the roles of President and Treasurer. This combination of fresh perspectives and steady hands positions the Foundation for continued growth in its charitable efforts.

2025–2026 Officers –

American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) President – Holly Hampton, Bay Tek Entertainment

Vice President – Joe Camarota, Alpha Omega

Sales Secretary – Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer Distributing

Assistant Secretary – Paula Rinker, Pixel Plush and Prizes

Treasurer – Rich Babich, Game Exchange of Colorado

Assistant Treasurer – John Keys, CenterEdge Software

“We are grateful for the dedication and service of our officers, whose commitment ensures that both AAMA and AAMCF continue to thrive,” said Pete Gustafson, Executive Vice President of AAMA. “Coming off the reinvigoration of our Annual Meeting, the excitement and momentum within the association are at an all-time high. I’m energized by what’s ahead for our members, our industry, and the communities we serve.”

As the new term begins, AAMA and AAMCF look forward to working with their officer teams to build on recent successes, expand member engagement, and continue fostering innovation, advocacy, and charitable impact throughout the industry.