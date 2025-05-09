From dry walls to fishy halls: first animals swim into Merlin Entertainments’ Sea Life Florida at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND Florida Resort has officially welcomed its first finned residents, marking a monumental milestone in the journey to opening day on June 6, 2025. What was once a construction site filled with hard hats and steel beams is now transforming into something truly extraordinary.

From sleek blacktip reef sharks to playful clownfish, mesmerizing cownose stingrays, and even majestic unicorn tangs, SEA LIFE Florida is starting to come alive. The immersive exhibits are now home to vibrant reef fish and curious invertebrates.

“This moment marks the shift from construction site to conservation site,” said Curator at SEA LIFE Florida, Sarah McMahon. “From building walls to building connections between people and the ocean. Every fish, ray, and shark that arrives is a chance to spark curiosity and inspire care for our planet.”

Guests will soon dive into more than 25 interactive exhibits, including a stingray bay, hands-on rockpools, and 10 underwater-themed galleries—all designed with accessibility and inclusivity at heart.

The aquarium will be fully ADA accessible, and SEA LIFE Florida aspires to earn a designation as a Certified Autism Center, a Resort wide initiative.

SEA LIFE Florida is introducing the world’s first “Theme Park Under the Sea” experience in the main ocean exhibit where guests will not only be able to explore as they walk through a 30-foot long underwater tunnel, but they’ll be able to see animals interacting with coral carousels and deep-sea roller coasters—making this an unforgettable adventure for both the guests and the animals.

This living world is still growing, with more species arriving each week until the grand opening this summer. Annual Passholders will be the first to sea it all with exclusive early access on May 23, ahead of the official grand opening.

Plus, guests will have the chance to dive in all summer long with the Summer Resort Play Pass—a limited-time offer that gives guests unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort and SEA LIFE Florida through September 12. Pay for a day, play all season!