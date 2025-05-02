Legoland Florida Resort’s master model builders add final touches to giant Lego heart kicking off the world’s first Lego Festival for Merlin Entertainments

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Talented Master Model Builders at LEGOLAND Florida Resort have taken brick building to the next level today unveiling a giant LEGO heart, symbolizing the love of play, to kickstart LEGO Festival – the biggest family celebration of play ever.

The Florida-themed ‘I Heart Play’ model took 650 hours to create using more than 120,000 bricks and brings nature and science to life. It features an out-of-this-world LEGO astronaut, vibrant flamingos, swaying palm trees, and a stunning sunset scene— all celebrating the spirit of the Sunshine State. Standing over 6-feet tall, the colorful model welcomes guests as they enter the Resort and is one of seven created for LEGOLAND Resorts worldwide to mark the first-ever LEGO Festival experience.

The Hearts have been built to celebrate the love of play, after recent research found that 76% of parents1 believe that kids now have less time and space to play than ever before. LEGO Festival has been created to encourage families to play together on an epic scale, inspiring creativity, confidence and learning in the lead up to World Play Day on June 11.

David Hilliard, Master Model Builder for LEGOLAND Florida Resort, said: “Behind every LEGO model, there’s a story and this one tells the world that play is powerful. We hope this giant LEGO brick-built heart reminds kids that creativity may start small, just like a single brick, but it can grow into something big and incredible!”

From building, dancing and rocking, families who visit LEGO Festival at LEGOLAND Florida Resort can enjoy five different play- zones including the Music Zone, Dance Zone, Creative Zone, Chill Out Zone and Gaming Zone to take their playtime to the next level.

Gaming Zone: For the first time, LEGO® Fortnite® fans can unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely–the iconic LEGO Fortnite character.

For the first time, LEGO® Fortnite® fans can unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely–the iconic LEGO Fortnite character. Music Zone: Rock out to the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will feature an opportunity to get access all areas and meet the band.

Rock out to the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will feature an opportunity to get access all areas and meet the band. Dance Zone: Groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ GoodVibes Dance Party.

Groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ GoodVibes Dance Party. Creative Zone: Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually, as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie.

Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually, as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie. Chill Out Zone: Kick back and relax in a secret LEGO garden full of vibrant flower walls! Families can chill out together while building LEGO flowers. Plus, the littlest guests can build along with Hopsy, the friendliest red little bunny during the LEGO® DUPLO® show – perfect for preschoolers.

On entrance, guests will be able to snap a selfie with the iconic ‘I heart Play’ display to kick off their day before grabbing their Festival lanyard and heading off to enjoy a play-filled adventure.

The iconic Hearts will be on display at six other locations around the world all featuring distinct themes that reflect each location: LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Korea, LEGOLAND New York and LEGOLAND Windsor.

The set of seven bespoke LEGO hearts were designed and built by a global team of model makers who took a staggering 4,500 hours to build and used an astonishing 900,000 bricks to bring the love of play to life.