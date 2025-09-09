Baynum Amusement Solutions strengthens leadership with AMPP-certified coatings expert Shannon Benjamin

NEWPORT, Ky — Baynum Amusement Solutions, a leader in attraction restoration and construction, is proud to announce the addition of Shannon Benjamin to its leadership team. With more than 30 years in the coatings industry, including senior roles at Sherwin- Williams’ Protective & Marine Coatings division, PPG Industries, National Coatings & Supplies, and Basco Manufacturing, Benjamin’s addition is a major step forward for Baynum and the parks we serve.

Benjamin’s background in protective and marine coatings—developed across some of the most demanding environments—directly supports Baynum’s work on coasters, waterslides, and themed attractions. His experience ensures Baynum continues to deliver safe, durable, and visually striking results in settings where assets are constantly exposed to the elements.

“Shannon has been a trusted part of our work for years and having him on our team takes things to another level,” said Walt Bowser, President & CEO of Baynum Solutions. “He knows the specs, he knows the environments, and he knows what it takes to get the job done right. His AMPP certification in inspection and corrosion control gives us even more strength in protecting rides and attractions for the long haul.”

Benjamin is an AMPP Level 2 Coatings Inspector, certified by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP). Recognized globally, this credential represents advanced expertise in coatings inspection and corrosion prevention — assurance that Baynum’s work is backed by the highest technical standards.

Now with his decades of knowledge inside the organization, Baynum Amusement Solutions is better positioned than ever to help parks navigate the challenges of maintaining attractions in demanding environments. Beyond his technical expertise, Benjamin brings a network of partnerships and industry insight that gives Baynum and its customers faster access to the best products, the right solutions, and a clearer path to keeping attractions operating at their highest level.