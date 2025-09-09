Area15 announces Scarea15: Strange Circus featuring Valentino Khan, Friday, Oct. 31

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the pulse-pounding hub of experiential art and entertainment situated parallel to the Las Vegas Strip, announces the return of its mysteriously frightening Halloween Massive on Friday, Oct. 31. ScAREA15: Strange Circus will transform AREA15 into a multi-venue twisted big top filled with bone-rattling beats and sinister surprises.

Headlining the night is internationally renowned DJ and producer Valentino Khan, who will bring his high-energy performance, KHAN-O-WEEN, to AREA15. Supporting entertainment includes Bodies & Beats inside The Wall, a collaboration between Twisted Promotions x RaveHouse Entertainment inside The Portal and more.

In addition to live entertainment, the Massive will also include out-of-this-world performers and characters, interactive photo ops, immersive art installations, festival-style vendors, craft makers and more. Attendees are invited to dress to impress in their best circus attire.

“Each year, our ScAREA15 Massive pushes the boundaries of what a Halloween party can be,” said Kelly Campbell, vice president of events and entertainment, AREA15. “Strange Circus will immerse guests in an eerie and dazzling world where music, performance and spectacle collide. From Valentino Khan’s electrifying KHAN-O-WEEN to spooky sideshow-inspired surprises around every corner, it’s a Halloween experience you can only find at AREA15.”

After SCAREA15, guests can keep the night alive at Oddyssey Noir, a warehouse-style rave that plunges partygoers into a surreal underworld of deep techno and house beats, avant-garde art and unexpected moments. Guests can explore nine bizarre, themed rooms, relax in cuddle puddles and uncover pop-up oddities.

Early bird tickets to ScAREA15 are currently available for $25 and VIP tickets, including expedited entry, access to a VIP viewing area, private bar service and one complimentary drink ticket, are available for $120. Table packages are also available. Doors open at 9 p.m. Guests must be 18 or older with valid ID to enter, and 21 or older to consume alcohol.