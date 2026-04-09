Legoland California Resort launches limited-time hotel offer with free upgrade to Gold Annual Passes

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Families looking to get more value out of their travel plans this spring can now turn a single overnight stay into a year of fun at LEGOLAND California Resort!

Starting at $214 per person, per night, guests who book a hotel stay between April 20 – May 21 and May 26 – June 5, 2026 will receive a FREE upgrade to Gold Annual Passes for each member of their party ($239 value per pass!).

Guests can take advantage of immediate pass activation to experience LEGOLAND California’s newest space-themed land, LEGO® Galaxy featuring Galacticoaster, an all-new LEGO® space coaster that blends thrilling ride action with immersive storytelling and hands-on customization for the whole family.

The Gold Annual Pass offers families access to over 60 rides, shows and attractions including:

LEGOLAND ® California Theme Park

California Theme Park LEGOLAND ® Water Park

Water Park SEA LIFE Aquarium

Guests can activate their Annual Pass upon booking and begin visiting right away, even ahead of their hotel stay. The Gold Annual Pass includes exclusive discounts and access to seasonal events throughout the year, including Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort.



Just steps away from the Parks’ entrance, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel offer guests complimentary daily hot breakfast, nightly kids’ entertainment and fully themed rooms, including the new LEGO® City themed rooms!