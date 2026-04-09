Go Usa Fun Park drives 25% revenue growth with Power Tee automation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Power Tee, a global leader in automated teeing technology, today announced that GO USA Fun Park has realized a 25% increase in driving range revenue following the installation of the Power Tee system across its hitting bays. The upgrade has enhanced the guest experience and further established GO USA Fun Park as a leading destination for golf practice and entertainment in the region.

GO USA Fun Park, a family entertainment hub known for its arcade, go karts, mini golf, and batting cages, strategically invested in Power Tee to elevate its driving range attraction. The move was designed to appeal to a broader audience from serious golfers seeking quality practice to families and groups looking for a fun, interactive activity. The resulting surge in both foot traffic and revenue has exceeded all expectations.

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and provide the best possible experience for our guests,” said Alex Abdo, COO of GO USA Fun Park. “Integrating Power Tee was a strategic decision to differentiate our driving range. We’re not just a place to hit balls anymore; we’re a high-tech golf entertainment experience. The positive feedback has been overwhelming.”

The Power Tee system automatically reloads a ball after every swing, creating a smooth, uninterrupted rhythm that accelerates pace of play and elevates the entire hitting experience. By removing downtime and frustration, GO USA Fun Park can accommodate more golfers per hour while delivering a premium, high-energy experience that keeps guests engaged—and coming back for more.

“The ROI with Power Tee was almost immediate and has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Abdo. “Our guests, from dedicated golfers to families just looking for a fun night out, absolutely love the system. They stay longer, they have more fun, and it directly translates to our bottom line. It has positioned us as the must-visit entertainment destination in Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee.”

“Alex and the team at GO USA Fun Park are exactly the kind of forward-thinking partners we love to work with,” said Power Tee Founder Martin Wyeth. “They saw the potential to transform their driving range into a major attraction and a significant profit center. Their incredible success proves that investing in the customer experience is the best strategy for growth in the modern ‘entertainment’ landscape.”